It accelerates inflation in October in Italy, marking an increase of 3.5% on a monthly basis and of 11.9% on an annual basis (from + 8.9% in the previous month). It is necessary to go back to June 1983 (when they recorded a trend variation of + 13.0%), says Istat, to find an increase in the prices of the “shopping cart”, on an annual basis, higher than that of October 2022 and in March 1984 for a trend of the general NIC index equal to + 11.9%.

Feedback from Istat that led to strong sales on BTPs with the ten-year yield jumped up to 4.24% shortly after 11 am from the 4.10% area in which it was traveling before the figure. The inflation alert also drives euro area bond yields in general with the ten-year Bund yielding 2.1%.

The prices that mark the greatest increases

It is mostly energy assets, both regulated and unregulated, that explain the extraordinary acceleration of inflation of October 2022, with the prices of food goods (both processed and unprocessed) which also continue to accelerate, in a context of inflationary tensions that cross almost all product sectors; only the recreational, cultural and personal care services are holding back. Data in hand, energy goods show monstrous growth, from + 44.5% in September to + 73.2% in October. The prices of food goods, on the other hand, went from + 11.4% to + 13.1%, both processed (from + 11.4% to + 13.4%) and unprocessed (from + 11.0% to +12, 9%).

Codacons: sting on families of 3,655 euros

On the inflation front, it goes from bad to worse, with prices continuing the alarming race to the top in October, reaching a new record since 1984. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the data released today by Istat and disseminating the numbers officers on the repercussions for the pockets of Italians. Inflation at 11.9% is disastrous and determines a record sting for Italians, considering the total consumption of a “typical” family, equal to +3,655 euros per year. Only for food (+ 13.5% in October) a nucleus finds itself spending an average of +752 euros on an annual basis. “The energy emergency and the rise in fuels have had disastrous effects on retail prices in the last month, enormously aggravating household spending – explains President Carlo Rienzi – A situation that now triggers the alarm on Christmas consumption because Italians, faced with record inflation, will be forced to tighten their belts on purchases related to the upcoming holidays. An enormous damage to trade and the national economy that the new government must absolutely avoid, immediately ordering the VAT cut on foodstuffs, which in October recorded a surge of + 13.5% with repercussions for +752 euros per family , in order to lighten household spending and contain disastrous effects inflation ”- concludes Rienzi.