Inflation drops in March (7.7%)

In March “the rapid return phase continues of inflation” which drops to 7.7% from 9.1% the previous month, driven by the dynamics of energy pricesaccording to preliminary estimates of the Istat. The rate thus reaches its lowest level in recent months, starting from May 2022, when it was 6.8%.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index recorded a decrease of 0.3%. In the meantime, the upward pressure on the prices of unprocessed foodstuffs continues, e underlying inflationexcluding energy and fresh food, “still shows a moderate acceleration” (from +6.3% to +6.4%).

