Home Business Inflation, signs of respite in March. Down to 7.7% the lowest since May ’22
Business

Inflation, signs of respite in March. Down to 7.7% the lowest since May ’22

by admin
Inflation, signs of respite in March. Down to 7.7% the lowest since May ’22

Girl goes shopping in the supermarket

Inflation drops in March (7.7%)

In March “the rapid return phase continues of inflation” which drops to 7.7% from 9.1% the previous month, driven by the dynamics of energy pricesaccording to preliminary estimates of the Istat. The rate thus reaches its lowest level in recent months, starting from May 2022, when it was 6.8%.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index recorded a decrease of 0.3%. In the meantime, the upward pressure on the prices of unprocessed foodstuffs continues, e underlying inflationexcluding energy and fresh food, “still shows a moderate acceleration” (from +6.3% to +6.4%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Announcement on Resolutions of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022 of Hunan Changgao High Voltage Switchgear Group Co., Ltd. Hunan Province_Sina Technology_Sina.com

You may also like

in 2022 the net profit leaps to 9.3...

Influencer: That’s why they are false role models,...

Chad-Cameroon: almost 180 million European funds for road...

SAP board member Sabine Bendiek does not extend...

Pd, even Paris puts Enrico Letta at the...

Business with bankrupt banks: How does the First...

Investigation of the CS takeover – Department of...

Miracle to the Child Jesus: a 2 kg...

Jack Ma’s Overseas Arrangement Boosts Alibaba Spinoff Plan...

EY evaluation confirms record profits for German car...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy