Inflation slows down (+6.4%). Even the shopping cart is lighter

Inflation slows down to 6.4% in June and stops in May

Inflation continues to slow down in June, marking the first zero cyclical change since May 2021. According to Istat’s preliminary estimates, the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, shows no change on a monthly basis and an increase of 6.4% on an annual basis, from +7.6% in the month of May.

“In June – he comments the State – inflation shows a clear deceleration, in a context of stability in consumer prices on a cyclical level. The slowdown in inflation continues to be strongly influenced by the dynamics of the prices of Energy goods“.

The prices of the “shopping cart” slow down, +10.7% in June

In June, the cost of the “shopping cart” also slows down. According to preliminary estimates by Istat, the prices of Food goodsfor the home care and of the person slow down in trend terms (from +11.2% to +10.7%), as do those of frequently purchased products (and +7,1% and +5,8%).

Specifically, they slow down the Processed food (from +13.2% to +11.9%), of Transport related services (from +5.6% to +3.8%), of Other goods (+5.0% to +4.8%), of recreational services, culture and personal care (+6.7% to +6.5%). On the other hand, Istat records increases in the Unprocessed food (and +8,8% and +9,6%).

