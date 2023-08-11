Home » Inflation slows down in Italy: +5.9% in July. But the ECB does not let go
Inflation slows down in Italy: +5.9% in July. But the ECB does not let go

Inflation slows down in Italy: +5.9% in July. But the ECB does not let go

Istat, inflation down in July. The prices of transport and energy goods are slowing down

If on one hand inflation in Italyaccording to the new Istat data, drops by 5.9% against +6.4% in July, the ECB does not “let go” of the tightening on interest rates, emphasizing the continuity of the restrictive line as long as “it will be necessary”. The economic context In fact, the EU remains “uncertain”, as well as the prospects for prices and GDP.

In detail, Istat explains, the inflation dynamics, still strongly influenced by the evolution of the prices of energy goods, also reflects the slowdown on a trend basis in the prices of processed food products (which however remain at a relatively sustained rate of growth) and services. In addition, core inflation is slowing down in July it stood at +5.2%. Lastly, for the fifth consecutive month, the tendential dynamics of the “shopping cart” decreased to +10.2% in July. This was revealed by Istat when commenting on the final inflation data for July.

“The deceleration of the inflation rate first of all, it is due to the slowdown in the trend growth of the prices of transport-related services (from +4.7% to +2.4%), of unregulated energy goods (from +8.4% to +7, 0%), of processed food (+11.5% to +10.5%) and, to a lesser extent, of other goods (from +4.8% to +4.5%) and the expansion the decrease on an annual basis in regulated Energy (from -29.0% to -30.3%). These effects were only partially offset by the upward tensions in the prices of unprocessed food (from +9.4% to +10.4%) and those of services relating to housing (from +3.5% to + 3.6%)”. This is what Istat reports when it communicates the final data on inflation in July.

