The figure remains very high, but inflation is slowing down. Even if the slowdown is less clear than in the rest of Europe. According to preliminary estimates by Istat, in December the national price index rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis – in November the increase was 0.5% – and by 11.6% on an annual basis compared to +11 percent. The slight slowdown also affects the shopping cart (+12.6%) but is still at record levels since 1983.

The statistical institute explains that in 2022 the average growth in consumer prices averaged 8.1%, the largest increase since 1985 when it was 9.2%.

Yesterday, on French data, the stock exchanges jumped in the hypothesis that the ECB could slow down the tightening of rates. Frankfurt itself took care of cooling the spirits of the most optimistic investors, publishing a study on its blog. “Debt has become more expensive for governments” but “despite the increase in interest rates, public debt can remain on a solid path” of consolidation, explains the analysis. The path dictated by Lagarde is destined to continue. And according to Citi, the neutral interest rate could be between 3.7 and 3.8 percent. The situation was made worse by the Fed’s minutes, which indicate further increases in the cost of money, despite the liveliness of the labor market and domestic economic activity. “It would not be appropriate to cut rates in 2023,” say the Fed governors. An attitude that is increasingly gaining ground in the eurozone as well, despite the euphoria of investors in these first days of the new year. Which could get burned in the event of negative surprises on the price front.