In February, inflation slows down: energy prices fall, food and services prices rise

Istat has published the inflation data for the month of February 2023according to which monthly inflation was 0.2%, while annual inflation was 9.1%, slightly down on previous estimates.

The decline in estimates is mainly due to the reduction in energy and food prices, while services recorded an increase in prices. However, food prices continued to grow at a rate of 12.7% year-on-yearreflecting the persistent increase in transportation and raw material costs.

ISTAT also underlined that the inflation situation in Italy is influenced by external factors such as geopolitical instability and trade tensions between nations, as well as by the monetary policies of central banks.

