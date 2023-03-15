US inflation slower + SVB case: what will the Fed do on rates?

With US inflation gradually dampening its growth, and fears of a post-Crash Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) banking crisis, Jerome Powell’s Fed will he decide to take a step back on rates?

The numbers that have arrived since are partly comforting macroeconomic front of the United States.

US inflation data as measured by theFebruary CPI consumer price index, particularly awaited by the markets to understand the next moves of the Fed led by Jerome Powell.

L’headline CPI index rose 6% year on year, slowing down with respect to the growth rate of +6.4% in January and confirming the decisive weakening of the surge in prices compared to the +9.1% in June.

The figure was in line with expectations. On a monthly basis, the trend was an increase of 0.4%in line with estimates, again lower than the previous increase, which was 0.5%.

L’core inflation measured by the figure – therefore headline inflation excluding the more volatile components, represented by energy and food prices – instead, it rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis after +0.4% in January, showing all its determination to remain more than solid.

On a year-over-year basis, the core CPI scored an increase of 5.5%, down from 5.6% in January.

US inflation: lowest growth since September 2021

Looking at the bigger picture, the good news is that US inflation as measured by the CPI consumer price index, with its +6% rise, reported the lowest year-on-year growth since September 2021.

The record low in more than a year confirms how finally (for the markets but also for the pockets of Americans, tormented by mortgage installments and higher financing costs) the price boom is fading, following the continuous hikes in rates launched by Powell’s Fed.

Along with the alert triggered by the crash of Silicon Valley Bank, today’s macro data strengthens consequently the view of a U-turn on rates by the Federal Reserve.

Powell, and traders seem to be increasingly convinced of this, he won’t want to scuttle the economy, launching aggressive monetary tightening precisely at a time when, suddenly, the specter of Lehman Brothers returns on markets around the world.

READ ALSO

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB): Really like Lehman?

Setting aside for the moment the comparison between the collapse of Svb and that of Lehman Brothers in 2008 – which according to several analysts does not make any sense – what is certain is that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has in fact opened a chasm in market sentiment, bringing to mind the financial crisis that hit the world in 2008, decimating, in addition to the markets, the economy itself.

Afraid Svb will ‘infect’ badgers too?

If there is something infecting the markets, it’s just the fear combined with the doubt that a terrible event is upon us.

Not at all, not only the Svb case has scuttled market speculation on future rate hikes, leading the analysts of the largest investment banks to review their outlooks, but it also raised doubts about the outcome of Christine Lagarde’s ECB meeting, which will be held the day after tomorrow, Thursday 16 March.

This does not mean that expectations of yet another rate hike have been completely scuttled. According to the data of CME Group released after the release of the CPI, traders are in fact betting on a monetary tightening of 25 basis points, at the next meeting of the Fed next week, with a probability of 86.4%.

This is a very high probability, decidedly taken, among other things, compared to yesterday’s 64%, when various economists, including those of Goldman Sachs, had declared that they predicted even a stalemate on rates by the Fed, at its meeting on March 21-22. And when Nomura Securities had gone even further, even predicting an imminent cut in the cost of US money.

In general, an excessive rate hike, in the midst of the panic over regional banks that hit Wall Street also in yesterday’s session, was considered disproportionate until a few hours ago. with the specter of a banking crisis who prowled the corridors of the world of high finance.

The US inflation figure has just been released almost a good excuse, for Powell’s Fed, to slow down, in a moment of vulnerability of bank securities.

“We believe that further rate hikes are unnecessary at this time – he commented Ian Shepherdson, chief economist di Pantheon Macroeconomics – the effects of last year’s monetary tightening, which have yet to unfold on the economy, are sufficient to bring inflation growth back to its target”.

However, it is the economist himself who believes that the Fed will not stop, given that “up until last week, Fed officials are shown to be in favor of further increases”.

It should also be said that, with the big announcement Arriving jointly with Treasury Janet Yellen and the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) on Sunday, Washington did its part in helping the world of banking.

Jerome Powell’s Fed raised US interest rates by as much as 450 basis points since March 2022, up to the threshold between 4.5% and 4.75%.

Jon Maier, CIO of Global X, commented on the data relating to US inflation as follows, in the wake of what happened to US banks in recent days, pointing out that price growth is still too high and far from the US central bank’s 2% target:

“After the stormy days that have just passed, with concerns about systemic risks in the banking system, today’s data shows that inflation is still high and persistent.

At the same time, the Global X CIO noted that “data was largely in line with expectations, with CPI at 0.4% and Core CPI at 0.5% month over month, while year over year the readings were 6.0% for the CPI and 5.5% for the Core CPI”.

The numbers revealed that “core inflation has been a bit stiffer, with food and services remaining elevated.” Which means, according to Jon Maier, that “all signs point to next week the Fed will raise the federal funds rate by 25 basis points.

That said, “the market is breathing a sigh of relief today on the banking front, with regional banks which posted strong gains. Today’s report came in line with expectations, allowing the market to look at other factors.”

eToro: To what extent will the Fed account for the SVB crash?

Callie Cox, US Investment Analyst di eToro, points out that “inflation is moving in the right direction” and that “services inflation, while remaining very hot, also appears to be receding, if the rent parameter is excludedand this is a fact that the Fed pays particular attention to”.

However, the analyst also states that “in light of the most recent events, today’s reading, seen as a priority a handful of days ago, it could be a bit stale”.

“The vicissitudes of the American banks, in fact, have brought down inflation expectations, with investors who seem to believe that the fear of financial instability could make consumers and businesses more cautious. And in theory, an air of caution could play into the Fed’s game, if not even ‘steal’ its job.

So?

Cox continues, adding that “it is safe to say that the Fed will take this into account at next week’s meeting. But I’m not sure Powell will change his mind as easily as some think. Inflation is still the Fed’s number one priority and the problem will not go away, especially if the risks of the banking sector are not thought to spread”.

The point is that “there are a lot of questions about what happens next, and rightfully so.”

“Banking problems are old wounds for many investors and scary titles like these can reopen them – the eToro analyst recalled – The banking system affects many aspects of our lives, from our money to that of the companies that employ us and the economic stability of our businesses. This is why, when the system shows cracks, the feeling is so creepy. Markets are bracing for further fallout only because nobody knows ultimately where it could end up.”

eToro analyst summarizes his view on rates and the US economy, also rattling off some advice to investors:



“We don’t think the recent bank failures doom the economy, even if the knock-on effects are weighing on growth. For now, the biggest concern is the unintended consequences that are playing out in rate-sensitive sectors. If you are an investor heavily involved in technology, finance or real estate, your attention to quality is more important than ever. You know how your companies make money and what their balance sheet risks are. And if you’re concerned, don’t be afraid to hedge.”

Looking at the markets, it stands out the excellent performance of Wall Street, with the Dow Jones jumping by more than 400 points, after the publication of the data relating to US inflation.

It’s a good day – and it was even before the CPI was released – for regional banks, the same knocked out by sales in the last few sessions.

In spite of note from the Moody’s rating agency , First Republic stock soars nearly 60%, as does Pacwest. Purchases also on the other securities affected by the rating agency, namely Western Alliance Bancorp (+50%), Intrust Financial Corp., UMB Financial, Zions Bancorp and Comerica.