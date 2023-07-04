Inflation South Korea: consumer price index grows at the lowest rate since the end of 2021

11
South Korea’s pace of inflation slowed for the fifth consecutive month, falling to its lowest since October 2021.
South Korean consumer price index inflation for June rose at a pace of 2.7% year-on-year, below the 2.85% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters.
Price growth also slowed compared to +3.3% in May.
South Korea’s central bank was one of the first in Asia to break the cycle of monetary tightening.
Interest rates have been stuck at 3.5% since January.
