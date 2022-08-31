Another acceleration due to inflation in the euro area, which touches new records. The trend rate reached in August, + 9.1%, reflects the flare-ups in the energy sector prices, which recorded a rise of 38.3% against 39.6% in July. A slight decline, but which continues to be transmitted to the other sectors. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 10.6% last month, up from 9.8% in July. Industrial goods registered a growth of 5% against + 4.5% in July while services recorded a rise of 3.8% against + 3.7% in July. Italy is also bad, + 9.0% for the harmonized (+ 8.4% the national index), with the shopping cart at + 9.7%. All factors that will induce the European Central Bank to take extraordinary measures at next week’s meeting. A 75 basis point increase in the cost of borrowing is increasingly becoming the baseline scenario.

«The dynamics of prices in the eurozone are increasingly disengaged from the expectations of the ECB. And this could be an unprecedented problem for the euro area ». To put it in black and white is the Dutch bank Ing, which comments on the shock of August, with a flare-up of the price lists that was expected – the member of the ECB Board Isabel Schnabel had let it be understood a few days ago – but which does the same impression. «Should we expect a new upward revision of the estimates by Frankfurt? The fourth year since the beginning of the year? », Comments Bert Colijn, senior economist of Eng. The worst situation is in the countries bordering the Baltic Sea. Estonia (23.2%), Latvia (21.3%) and Lithuania (20.9%) have the highest annual rates. But also for Italy, Germany, France and the rest of Europe things are not going better. On the contrary. Italy, according to estimates, ranks ahead of Germany (8.8%) and France (6.5%) in the ranking drawn up by Eurostat. Worse, among the big countries, only Spain is, with 10.3%. Among the founding countries of the EU, on the other hand, 10.5% of Belgium stands out and above all 13.6% of Holland. Luxembourg on the other hand stops at 8.6%.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to be felt on businesses and consumers in Italy. The former ask for ad hoc interventions. The latter, after months of relative calm, are beginning to experience rises never seen in almost forty years. The prices of the food basket are flying, as underlined by Istat. In August, with an increase of 9.7% on an annual basis (in July it was 9.1%), it reached a level that had not been recorded since June 1984. A surge which, according to the associations of distribution, has still only partially fallen on final consumers and which, in the absence of targeted and incisive actions, is destined to increase, leading many companies to close. But it is not only the cost of energy that weighs on the price of products. To make the impact even heavier, Istat stresses, it is also climate change that is bringing agricultural production to its knees due to drought.

The flare-ups in consumer prices, which only last November were considered “temporary” and “transitory” by central bankers, will be on the agenda at the ECB meeting on 8 September. Christine Lagarde, absent from the Jackson Hole Federal Reserve Symposium, will have a hard time finding the collegiality she always strives for. The Baltics are the countries that ask for more incisiveness. That is a three-quarter point increase in the principal interest rate. With them, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, but also – and this is the surprise of the last few days – France and Belgium. Spain, on the other hand, has reached double-digit inflation in July. Countries like Italy, Portugal and Greece remain more cautious. However, they are in a clear minority.

The main investment banks, in the light of the curves published by Eurostat, have revised their estimates. According to Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch increase the chances that the ECB will raise the rate by 75 basis points in September. “Extraordinary measures are needed, because the measures implemented so far have had no effect – not even in the short term – on prices,” warn analysts at Goldman Sachs. Again, Lagarde will have to provide answers to international investors, also to protect the credibility of the central bank itself.