Inflation: The deceptive effect of the recession – WELT

Dhe market economy lives in Germany. They reveal that recent inflation figures. Also as a result of the recession, inflation in this country has weakened significantly. In May, inflation was only 6.1 percent year-on-year, the lowest since March 2022.

For the first time this year, the cost of living has even fallen back on the previous month. Compared to April, prices fell by 0.2 percent. This confirms a general market mechanism according to which a weak economy almost automatically depresses the price level.

Most recently, consumers went on a real buyers’ strike or switched to cheaper products in the supermarket. In such a scenario, suppliers must lower prices to stay in business.

Food inflation fell to 14.9 percent on an annualized basis from 17.2 percent in April. In March consumers had to pay 22.3 percent more in the supermarkets than a year earlier. At that time, among other things, cucumber prices of two euros per piece unsettled consumers. Cucumbers are now available for well under one euro again. And other vegetables have become cheaper again.

In addition, the Introduction of the Germany ticket for 49 euros for a relief: Many people had to spend less money for commuting to work and other journeys by bus or train.

“We are heading in the right direction, but we still have a long way to go,” said Fritzi Köhler-Geib, Chief Economist at KfW. “The significant loss of purchasing power among consumers was the main reason why Germany slipped into recession in the winter. The significant drop in the German inflation rate is at least bringing some relief.”

Falling Inflation Just the Calm Before the Storm?

The question now is whether consumer prices will return to normal after the exceptional year and whether inflation will return to the long-term target of two percent. After all, economic demand in this country remains weak, and this means that prices cannot easily be increased further.

However, another, less favorable scenario is also conceivable: In this case, the current decline in inflation is only the calm before the storm and consumers are faced with a second wave of inflation.

“Anyone who is already expecting a return to price stability because of the fall in inflation could be rejoicing too soon,” says Friedrich Heinemann from the ZEW Leibniz Center for European Economic Research in Mannheim. Inflation in many services, driven by rising wage costs, is only just getting going. “In the summer months, consumers will feel this strongly in the prices for tourism services,” predicted Heinemann.

Commerzbank chief economist Jörg Krämer also sees no reason to give the all-clear. It is true that he expects inflation rates to fall further in Germany in the coming months. “The rapidly rising labor costs speak against a lasting slowdown in inflation.” Among other things, rising wages can lead to companies raising prices, which could fuel inflation again.

Long-term inflation forecasting is extremely difficult. Because Germany is the only major economy in Europe that is in a recession. Economic output could also shrink in the second half of the year.

ECB tries inflation with curb interest rate hikes

It is not clear to what extent companies will be able to pass on the increased wages to consumers in this environment. Especially since the European Central Bank (ECB) attempting higher interest ratesto further contain inflation. After seven rate hikes in a row, the policy rate in the currency area of ​​the 20 countries it is now 3.75 percent.

ECB President Christine Lagarde made it clear after the most recent increase at the beginning of May that the ECB was not finished yet. For the first time in a long time, high interest rates could hit the German economy hardest.

Italy and Spain are experiencing a tourist boom. In the first quarter, the Italian economy grew by 0.6 percent, the Spanish by 0.5 percent.

Ulrike Kastens from the investment company DWS expects the ECB to raise interest rates further. “Wages will continue to rise, especially since the shortage of labor will continue to intensify. Also, many companies still have significant pricing power.”

For Germany, this is a difficult situation that has a negative impact on the mood in the country. People’s satisfaction with the functioning of democracy is already declining. According to a survey, only 62 percent of citizens are “very” or “rather satisfied”. In 2019 it was still 68 percent, according to a population survey by the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion.

When asked what worries the population, those surveyed named inflation in particular. At 86 percent, even more people expressed concern here than before the Russian war of aggression (85 percent).

