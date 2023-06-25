Inflation: “The world economy has reached a critical point” – Interview with BIS boss Augustín Carstens

– «The world economy has reached a critical point»

The head of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) assesses central banks’ fight against inflation and explains where the risks in the financial system lurk.

“Switzerland has a good chance of avoiding a recession”: Agustín Carstens, Director General of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), at the headquarters in Basel.

Photo: Lucia Hunziker

Mr. Carstens, the European Central Bank (ECB) is celebrating its 25th birthday this month, and the US Federal Reserve will be 110 in December. Is there a reason to celebrate?

Yes, definitely. Especially if you look at the development over this long period of time. Since the 1980s in the US and the ECB, inflation has mostly been stable and below 2 percent. Seen in this way, the central banks have been very successful in their task of ensuring price stability. Coming from a country like Mexico, like me, with recurring periods of hyperinflation, you appreciate that.

But the ECB and Fed have allowed inflation to rise to 10 percent. That looks more like failure.

Covid was a significant turning point. It was the first time a decision was made to shut down the economy to combat a pandemic. That was dramatic. A severe recession, even a depression, was expected. Under these circumstances, the fiscal and monetary authorities have opted for very supportive monetary and fiscal policies. Then supply chains were disrupted, commodity prices rose, and then came the Ukraine war. All of this together resulted in a huge surge in inflation, to which fiscal and monetary policy measures also contributed somewhat. With hindsight, these measures were overkill given the eventual short-term economic shock – but hindsight is always wiser.

Have central banks focused too much on other issues in recent years? A study shows that ECB governors talked more about climate than inflation in their speeches.

I don’t believe. Central banks have always been required to take into account all factors that may affect price stability, including climate change. You will not be able to solve the climate problem. But they need to factor it into their decisions, such as when the risk of price-boosting droughts increases.

The ECB sees climate protection as part of its mandate, while the Swiss National Bank (SNB) does not. What is your point of view?

The mandate of the ECB is a bit broader. It can support the basic economic policies of the euro zone, insofar as this is consistent with the main mandate of price stability. The mandate of the SNB is narrower. But even without an explicit mandate, the SNB will have to analyze the consequences of climate change. It does not have to implement any policy to combat climate change. But she must include him in her decisions.

Are central banks serious about fighting inflation?

Definitely, they are dead serious. In the past 40 years we have never seen such a quick and decisive response. All central banks have tightened monetary policy, leading to the fastest rise in interest rates in many years.

The euro zone has already slipped into recession. Can central banks only defeat inflation by triggering a recession?

As we have seen, the global economy is more resilient than expected. I therefore think that in many countries a reduction in inflation is possible if the economy weakens only slightly – a “soft landing”. And I would count Switzerland among them. The country has a good chance of avoiding a recession.

“The times when people didn’t have to worry about price developments were the best.”

And the US?

The labor market is still very strong and unemployment is low. Private households have some reserves from the economic stimulus packages. This allows them to maintain their consumption to some extent. A soft landing is more likely than it was recently.

Some economists think it makes sense to allow inflation rates of 4 or 5 percent for a period of time. What do you make of it?

I don’t think that’s a good idea. The times when people didn’t have to worry about price developments were the best. When you start settling for 4 or 5 percent, it distorts the economy. That would have a negative impact on the economy.

Do you think the Fed and ECB will be able to keep inflation below 2% on a sustained basis?

And.

We’ve seen bank failures in the US and the collapse of Credit Suisse. How stable are the banks?

Overall, I have the impression that the banks are solid. In particular, the medium-sized banks that failed had a very risky business model. They have been heavily focused on the technology sector, have grown rapidly, and had a lot of uninsured customer deposits. When banks grow so fast, they don’t necessarily make the best investment decisions and they take on more risk. In addition, the US has lowered its regulatory requirements for these very banks. It wasn’t the best decision. In the case of Credit Suisse, the business model had not been solid for a long time. We don’t currently see any other banks with these types of problems.

“It is crucial to put out the fire immediately. That’s exactly what the Swiss authorities did.”

How do you assess the measures taken by the Swiss authorities to save Credit Suisse?

In view of the crisis, they have done very well. The collapse of Credit Suisse had no negative impact on the Swiss economy or the global financial system. The bank was systemically important. If you don’t act there, other banks will also get into trouble, and then the problem will increase dramatically. It is therefore crucial to extinguish the fire immediately. That is exactly what the Swiss authorities did.

But the regulations that followed the financial crisis did not prevent banks from having to be rescued again.

Regulation is important, but it cannot prevent accidents. I think the main problem lies in corporate governance, risk management and the business model of the failed banks. The responsibility lies with the owners and management.

What should we learn from this?

Innovation and digitization of financial services have meant that money can be withdrawn from the banks much faster than previously thought. We should revise regulation based on this fact.

What do you suggest?

We should examine the various options for strengthening liquidity in the banking system. Higher liquidity buffers could be a sensible approach.

SNB boss Thomas Jordan suggested structuring bank deposits with periods of notice, for example, so that not everything can be withdrawn at once.

That can be a possibility. But this has to be considered carefully because it could also lead people to withdraw their money even sooner for fear it might get blocked.

“Inflation hits the poor hardest, the people with low incomes, the pensioners.”

Do the banks need more capital?

Yes, I would basically agree with that.

Do you think higher equity ratios will be mandated in the coming months?

We should not rush into new regulations. We must first understand exactly what happened. But the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is working on it and will make a recommendation in a few months. An important first step will be to fully complete the introduction of the minimum capital requirements of the Basel III reform package.

They should have been implemented long ago.

Not in all aspects. By 2027 we will have full implementation.

That’s a long time.

Is correct. That’s why I think it’s important to speed up the process.

There is growing criticism of central banks. They would socialize losses in bank bailouts. And they wouldn’t have done anything to stop goods prices rising, but slammed on the brakes once wages started to rise. Are central banks anti-social?

Definitely not. Central banks are committed to the common good. Bank failures are about preventing the problem from spreading. A central bank then does not have the choice to protect some customer deposits and not others. And as for inflation, the main reason there are independent central banks is precisely that inflation is the most regressive tax. It hits the poor hardest, people on low incomes, pensioners.

Where do you see the greatest risks for the near future?

The world economy has reached a critical point. Inflation is still too high. Debt levels in both the private and public sectors are historically high, and asset prices, particularly real estate, are inflated. There is little room for error. Close cooperation between monetary policy, tax policy and financial regulation and supervision is crucial to ensure macroeconomic stability.

