Inflation: These 60 products have become drastically more expensive

Game consoles are among the top 10 products where inflation has taken hold, having risen almost 50 percent in the last three years. Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Despite the historical inflation in 2022, some products have not become more expensive, but even cheaper. This is shown by an evaluation of the price comparison portal Idealo.

According to this, you are currently paying less for products from 17 categories than in the first quarter of 2020 – including grills, handbags and suitcases.

The prices of a further 22 product categories were at least stable. On the other hand, the prices for graphics cards have exploded. They have more than doubled in the past three years.

The historical inflation that has been rolling over consumers since the start of the Ukraine war is currently leveling off somewhat. But even in May, prices rose by 6.1 percent compared to 2022. Economist Marcel Fratzscher explained the “food newspaper” even that prices would continue to rise “for at least the next year and a half”. But not all products have become more expensive, as a survey by the price comparison portal Idealo shows (Idealo, like Business Insider, belongs to Axel Springer).

For this purpose, Idealo examined the 100 most popular product categories more closely and compared the average consumer prices between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2023. Result: Prices have fallen in 17 categories, sometimes significantly. In the case of a further 22 other product categories, the results remained stable, i.e. ranged between minus five and plus five percent.

Grills, wristwatches, sneakers: These products have become cheaper

There is one clear winner: Grills have become significantly cheaper compared to 2020. Since both values ​​were collected in the first quarter, the season should not have played a role. If you are planning to sweeten your summer with a barbecue and bought it in early 2023, you have done everything right. In addition, handbags and suitcases are currently between 35 and 42 percent cheaper.

On the other hand, there were only slight discounts for sneakers or dog food. On average, they were 5.6 or 4.84 percent cheaper than in 2020. Here are the ten products that are significantly cheaper compared to 2020.

CategoryPrice difference in percentGrill 47.47Sanitary installation 44.84Handbag 42.09Suitcase 35.61Wine 30.31Generator 26.61Office program 26.23Men’s jacket/coat 22.54Wrist watch 17.95Lawn mower 17.02Bike bag 14.45Source : Idealo

Inflation: Most significant price increase for graphics cards

In contrast, a whole range of products was quite stable in price – which is not a matter of course in view of the sometimes drastic inflation, especially in 2022. This includes TVs, SSD hard drives, Nintendo Switch games, backpacks, running shoes and soundbars.

Conversely, however, this also means that the price of a whopping 61 out of 100 products has increased significantly since the beginning of the pandemic. Starting with kitchen and espresso machines (5.17 and 5.75 percent), the clear majority of the products are well over ten percent.

The absolute front runners are graphics cards, where the price has more than doubled on average within three years. Game consoles also make it into the ranking. The release of the Playstation 5 in November 2020 may not have helped keep prices low in this segment. Below we have listed the ten product categories with the largest price increases compared to 2020.

CategoryPrice increase in percentSocket28.64Switching relay29.55Keyboard31.46System camera34.09Unsiex fragrance42.50Game console46.98Multifunction printer47.90PC housing57.07Receiver97.64Graphics card107.88Source: Idealo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

