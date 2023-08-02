Inflation: Up to 10 percent earnings inflation – What is really behind inflation

Shaking your head in the supermarket is now part of everyday life. The prices that are sometimes called there leave many speechless. And some people are wondering whether this is really all due to general inflation, or whether some are taking advantage of the situation to line their pockets.

The Ifo Institute has now examined exactly this and has come to the clear conclusion: yes, a significant proportion of inflation is due to an expansion in corporate profits. Wages, on the other hand, have hardly contributed to this so far.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

