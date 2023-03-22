To combat inflation, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is raising interest rates by 0.25 percentage points.

It is now in the range of 4.75 to 5.0 percent, as the Fed reports.

The Fed expects a slightly higher inflation rate this year than assumed three months ago. Inflation is expected to average 3.3 percent in 2023, despite increases in the key interest rate, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous forecast in December, new central bank data show.

Core inflation, i.e. excluding food and energy prices, is expected to be 3.6 percent this year. The Fed has had to revise its inflation forecasts upwards several times since the beginning of the corona pandemic. The Fed is committed to the goals of price stability and full employment.

Just a few days ago, the European Central Bank (ECB) also increased its key interest rate to 3.5 percent in order to curb the persistently high inflation in the common currency area.

Keeping inflation in check – a classic task for central banks

Keeping inflation in check is the traditional task of central banks. In the medium term, the Federal Reserve (Fed), i.e. the US central bank, is aiming for an average inflation rate of around 2 percent. If interest rates rise, private individuals and businesses have to spend more money on loans – or they borrow less money. Growth is slowing, companies cannot simply pass on higher prices, and ideally inflation is falling. With such a tight monetary policy, however, the risk also increases that the central bank slows down the economy so much that it stalls.



