Home Business Inflation – US Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25 percentage points – News
Business

Inflation – US Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25 percentage points – News

by admin
Inflation – US Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25 percentage points – News
Inflation – US Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25 percentage points – <a data-ail="809546" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >News</a> – SRFnews/wirtschaft/inflation-us-notenbank-erhoeht-den-leitzins-um-0-25-prozentpunkte”/>news“/>news/wirtschaft/inflation-us-notenbank-erhoeht-den-leitzins-um-0-25-prozentpunkte”/>news/wirtschaft/inflation-us-notenbank-erhoeht-den-leitzins-um-0-25-prozentpunkte”/>News“/>news“/>News“/>news/wirtschaft/inflation-us-notenbank-erhoeht-den-leitzins-um-0-25-prozentpunkte?nav_source=smart_app_banner, affiliate-data=pt=232283&ct=SmartBanner”/>


Skip to content


  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article
news/wirtschaft/inflation-us-notenbank-erhoeht-den-leitzins-um-0-25-prozentpunkte”/>News“/>
Contents

  • To combat inflation, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is raising interest rates by 0.25 percentage points.
  • It is now in the range of 4.75 to 5.0 percent, as the Fed reports.

The Fed expects a slightly higher inflation rate this year than assumed three months ago. Inflation is expected to average 3.3 percent in 2023, despite increases in the key interest rate, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous forecast in December, new central bank data show.

Core inflation, i.e. excluding food and energy prices, is expected to be 3.6 percent this year. The Fed has had to revise its inflation forecasts upwards several times since the beginning of the corona pandemic. The Fed is committed to the goals of price stability and full employment.

Just a few days ago, the European Central Bank (ECB) also increased its key interest rate to 3.5 percent in order to curb the persistently high inflation in the common currency area.

Keeping inflation in check – a classic task for central banks


open box
Box zuklappen

Keeping inflation in check is the traditional task of central banks. In the medium term, the Federal Reserve (Fed), i.e. the US central bank, is aiming for an average inflation rate of around 2 percent.

If interest rates rise, private individuals and businesses have to spend more money on loans – or they borrow less money. Growth is slowing, companies cannot simply pass on higher prices, and ideally inflation is falling.

With such a tight monetary policy, however, the risk also increases that the central bank slows down the economy so much that it stalls.


  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article

Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More

Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer

You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

news/mostread/198/web/12″>

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right






See also  Apple chops Goertek shares and loses 2 billion expected net profit | AAC Technologies | Inventec | Luxshare Precision

You may also like

After the rally, the stock exchanges are taking...

In 2023, Xinjiang plans to implement 400 key...

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: Fashion house takes over 4...

Nova is born, the Ligurian web platform for...

ECJ Dieselgate judgment: A very messy thing

The Board of Directors of Anima confirms Melzi...

IG Metall board wants to introduce women’s quota...

Resolution 20 of 03/13/2023 – Authorization to spend...

Lagarde wants to fight inflation with determination

Milan Stock Exchange unchanged waiting for the Fed....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy