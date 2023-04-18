Inflation versus Debt? The southerners’ plan promises so much success

Kone likes inflation – except the finance ministers. Because sudden, high rates of price increases result in the nominal level of economic output rising abruptly. And since this is the basis of comparison for the countries’ debt ratios, this has a decisive effect: debt falls overnight, almost as if by magic.

This is exactly what has been observed in Europe and worldwide for several months. Above all, the debt mountains of the highly indebted countries are literally melting away. However, the question is whether this is only a short-term effect or whether it will also have a longer-term effect. This is exactly what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has now examined in a historical analysis, and it comes to interesting conclusions.