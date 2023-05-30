Inflation: Wages are rising at record speed – but their purchasing power is falling

External content not available

Definition of real wages: What is that exactly?

The real wage is the parameter for the purchasing power of wages and salaries. The real wage not only takes into account the absolute level of income (nominal), but also relates it to the price level (real). The change in real wages therefore includes both wage and salary increases and price increases. If the wage and salary increases are higher than the inflation rate, the real wage increases. When the inflation rate is higher, real wages fall. Influences such as working hours are also taken into account. For example, short-time work reduces income and thus real income.

Real wages and salaries had already fallen for two years in a row during the Corona crisis. In 2020, widespread short-time work led to a negative wage trend. Then, in 2021 and 2022, rapid consumer price inflation was the main reason behind the decline in real incomes.

In response to falling real wages, trade unions have demanded high wage and salary increases this year and have largely won them.

Economists therefore expect a trend reversal in real wages in the course of the year. Income increases significantly as a result of the wage agreements. Inflation is likely to ease off slowly. For 2023 as a whole, the Ifo Institute still expects real wages to fall – then for the fourth year in a row. From the middle of the year, however, rising real wages will support the economy again, expects Ifo economics boss Timo Wollmershäuser.

However, high wage and salary increases harbor the risk that they will lead to new price increases and thus slow down or limit the fall in inflation. Economists then speak of second-round effects. The Bundesbank, for example, warns of this.

The current phase of real wage losses is the longest in Germany to date. The pace of losses increased significantly in 2022 and only recently weakened again slightly. In the first quarter of 2022, real wages were 0.7 percent below the previous year and in the third quarter they were already 4.6 percent and in the fourth quarter of 2022 finally 3.7 percent. Now it is “only” 2.3 percent.

Looking at the type of employment, part-time workers show the strongest rise in nominal wages at 8.9 percent. This is mainly due to the increase in the mini-job earnings limit from 450 euros to 520 euros. The nominal wages of full-time workers increased by 5.9 percent. For part-time workers and trainees, a wage increase in the first quarter was 4.7 percent year-on-year.

In many sectors, wages and salaries have risen sharply. However, inflation continues to reduce purchasing power. Wages and salaries in Germany rose by 5.6 percent in the first quarter. This was the highest increase since records began, the Federal Statistical Office said. But even higher inflation more than ate up the increases. As a result, real wages fell again by 2.3 percent. After all, the gap is slowly beginning to close. Real wages could also rise again in the course of the year – if the wage increases do not lead to a new round of prices. Wages and salaries in Germany rose at record speed at the beginning of the year. However, due to the even higher inflation, their purchasing power has continued to decrease. In the first quarter of 2023, nominal labor income was 5.6 percent higher than a year ago. "This is the highest measured nominal wage increase for a reporting quarter since the beginning of the time series in 2008," shared the Federal Statistical Office with. However, these increases were lost in the whirlwind of inflation. Because consumer prices rose even faster in the same period by 8.3 percent. Real wages were 2.3 percent lower than a year ago. "A trend is thus continuing: the high Inflation will more than consume wage growth for employees at the beginning of 2023," write the statisticians. Last year, 2022, real wages in Germany were around 4.0 percent. This was the third consecutive drop and the sharpest drop to date. This chart shows the extent to which inflation is pushing real incomes into the red. It also shows that the curves are currently converging again somewhat.

