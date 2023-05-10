Inflation: Which products are becoming more expensive and which are even cheaper

External content not available

Inflation rate according to euro calculation 7.6 percent

In the slightly different calculation at European level, the inflation rate in Germany was 7.6 percent in April after 7.8 percent in March. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) makes inflation comparable across Europe.

This HICP is also decisive for the interest rate decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB will next discuss interest rates in mid-June.

The federal government expects an average inflation rate of 6.0 percent in Europe’s largest economy for the current year. This is historically still a very high rate of inflation. Last year, the inflation rate reached an average of 6.9 percent, one of the highest values ​​since the founding of the Federal Republic. In the second half of the year, however, inflation should weaken significantly towards three percent.

Inflation: What is becoming more expensive, which is cheaper?

Energy was 6.8 percent more expensive in March than a year ago. The rate here was therefore below the general rate of inflation. However, after falling significantly to 3.5 percent in March, energy prices rose again. This is mainly due to rising oil prices because the oil-producing countries in OPEC are reducing production.

Food prices in April were 17.2 percent higher than a year ago. 22.3 percent higher. Here, inflation fell somewhat compared to 22 percent in March. In addition to the prices of goods, inflation is now also having a stronger impact on many services, the prices of which have previously been relatively stable. They went up 4.7 percent year-on-year in February.

However, behind these average values ​​there are clearer price changes for individual products. For example, sugar is currently 70 percent more expensive than a year ago. Sugar, in turn, is found in many processed foods, driving up food prices overall. Other products are even cheaper than a year ago. Our graphic shows this for selected products:

In the slightly different calculation at European level, the inflation rate in Germany was 7.6 percent in April after 7.8 percent in March. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) makes inflation comparable across Europe.

Inflation remains high and food has replaced energy as a price driver. Picture Alliance Inflation weakened only minimally from a high level. The Federal Statistical Office announced that the inflation rate fell from 7.4 to 7.2 percent in March. See also The startups stronger than bureaucracy and waiting times The decline is primarily due to a relaxation in energy prices. Food is the biggest price driver. The important core rate of inflation for all other products shows how stubborn inflation is. It remains at 5.8 percent in April. Our graphics show you which products are currently becoming particularly expensive and which are even cheaper – and why inflation is still far too high. Inflation in Germany is falling only minimally, but remains high at its core. In April, inflation fell from 7.4 to 7.2 percent. These numbers confirm that Federal Statistical Office on Wednesday its first estimate. The easing is mainly due to the fact that energy prices are no longer rising or even falling as sharply in a year-on-year comparison. Food is the biggest price driver. “The inflation rate has eased for the second month in a row, but remains at high levels,” said Ruth Brand, President of the Bureau of Statistics. But what is actually becoming more expensive and what is even cheaper? Not only food is getting more expensive. For months, inflation has been spreading beyond energy and food prices throughout life. This shows the core rate of inflation for all other goods and services. It remained at 5.8 percent in April. This is the highest value so far in the current wave of inflation. Our chart shows the course of general inflation and the core rate excluding energy and food. It becomes clear how far the inflation rate still is from the target European Central Bank (ECB) away from two percent. It is therefore considered likely that the ECB will Interest charges will continue to increase in the summer. “>”> External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

In the slightly different calculation at European level, the inflation rate in Germany was 7.6 percent in April after 7.8 percent in March. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) makes inflation comparable across Europe.

