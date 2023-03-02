Fynn Kliemann, German musician and YouTuber, is standing on his farm “Kliemannsland” in the district of Rüspel. picture alliance/dpa | Hauke ​​Christian Dittrich

The preliminary investigation against influencer Fynn Kliemann has been discontinued. This was announced by the Stade prosecutor to Business Insider. Kliemann still has to pay a fine of 20,000 euros – but has no criminal record. Almost a year ago, research by ZDF Magazin Royale revealed that Kliemann had made false statements when trading in respiratory masks.

The preliminary investigation against influencer, youtuber and entrepreneur Fynn Kliemann was discontinued against payment of a fine. Business Insider learned this from the competent public prosecutor’s office in Stade on Thursday.

Accordingly, Kliemann has to pay a fine of 20,000 euros. According to this, 5,000 euros each go to four different organizations: Unicef, the Child Protection Agency, Doctors Without Borders and the Arche. As senior public prosecutor Kai Thomas Breas announced, Kliemann’s payments cannot be deducted as donations.

Kliemann has no criminal record

Kliemann remains free of previous convictions. The public prosecutor’s office, in consultation with the court in the course of the investigations against Kliemann, came to the conclusion that the allegation of fraud in court probably had no basis. Instead, if necessary, facts of criminal advertising according to § 16 of the law against unfair competition are fulfilled. “We can’t say whether the court would have brought a conviction,” said Breas. However, the sum that Kliemann has to pay is based on a standard fine in this case.

Investigations into other parties allegedly involved in this case are ongoing. Among them is Kliemann’s ex-business partner Tom Illbruck.

In May 2022, research by the TV magazine “ZDF Magazin Royale” led by satirist Jan Böhmermann revealed that Kliemann is said to have deliberately given false information when trading respiratory masks, deceived business partners and at least helped organize the delivery of faulty masks to refugees. Kliemann has lost many business partners since the incidents and has completely shut down its online presence.