Vanessa Chen has a degree in computer science but decided to pursue a career as an influencer. She began posting her outfits as a pandemic hobby and grew her fan base to more than four million. Now she’s making a six-figure income working with her favorite brands. Programming is her plan B.

This essay is based on a conversation with Vanessa Chen, a 22-year-old content creator in Boston. Her income was verified by Business Insider based on documents. The following text has been edited for length and clarity.

Before the pandemic, I studied computer science and wanted to be a programmer. I’m now a full-time content creator with over four million followers Youtube, Instagram and Tiktok and earn a mid-six figure income.

My pandemic hobby became my full-time job thanks to the right timing. Like many others, I started posting videos of my outfits just for fun during lockdown as I’ve always been interested in fashion. Even though today I have the most followers on TikTok, my social media journey started with Instagram. Reels had just been launched and not many people were using the feature yet.

I’ve been hooked on video content since the beginning. My Instagram stats skyrocketed when I started posting videos, and the same thing happened when I repurposed my content for TikTok and YouTube Shorts. Before Reels, I had about 1,500 followers on Instagram. Within six months of posting every day, I reached 100,000 followers.

I want to make the most of my career as an influencer while I still have it because there is no job security in social media. My computer science degree is my plan B.

It wasn’t easy to juggle creating content and studying

I turned down an offer for a summer internship in 2021 to focus on my social media channels. I was nervous at first, but I’ve seen a lot of people struggle to juggle a full-time job and content creation. So I knew it was the right time for me to go all in, because it was only going to get harder.

Luckily I made more money that summer than I would have made from the internship. By the time I graduated, I had built a fan base large enough to create content full-time.

I structure my job as a content creator like a 9-to-5 job

While many people think that being an influencer is a glamorous job, my day at work looks like a 9-to-5 job, except it’s just me and my gear in my bedroom. I used to have a part-time assistant who was a student and could only work during semester breaks, but right now it’s a one-woman show. I plan to hire a full-time assistant soon.

On a normal day, I wake up and immediately start filming. I know a lot of people stock their content, but I film and edit on the same day. Keeping up with trends is exhausting, so I try to film what I enjoy the most. When I get stuck, I look back at my old videos for inspiration. I can pick up on a trend, a transition or a sound over and over again. So I have a supply of ideas that I hope will never run out.

When that’s done, I usually check my email, go to the gym, drive home and eat. In the evenings I spend a few hours with my fiancé Jason and then I go to sleep and do it all over again the next day.

As an influencer, you’d think I’d be social media literate, but I try to avoid it on my free time to protect my mental health.

When I’m working, I check social media to see what other people are posting, especially when I’m lacking inspiration. But I take extra care to always put my own creative stamp on the content that inspires me.

I’ve improved by hiring a management company

Before I had a manager, I didn’t make much money. The industry was new and nobody talked about money so I didn’t know how much to charge. It also didn’t help that I wasn’t good at negotiating.

But I heard that influencers can make a lot of money, so two years ago I decided to hire a talent management company. That changed everything. My current management company approached me when I only had 10,000 followers. At that point I wasn’t sure if I needed them, so I said no. A few months later, the company got back to me and I realized I needed help negotiating and dealing with brands. Since then it’s been great.

My management company handles the contracts for me so I can focus on what I do best: creating content.

My income comes from multiple sources

About 80 percent of my income comes from sponsorship deals, the rest from affiliate codes and advertising revenue. I’m very fortunate to have worked with many brands I loved growing up including Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Lululemon, Reebok, Marshalls and Nike. Last year I was asked by Amazon to work with them on a clothing line – it was an exciting opportunity.

My growth was exponential at first and has since flattened out. It can be scary, but I’m very comfortable with it. I don’t have to chase numbers anymore and I know what I’m doing.

Some creatives think that higher numbers equal higher income, but in my experience, brands often value quality content and high engagement more than follower count alone. I’d rather have 100,000 followers who genuinely relate to my content than a million followers who barely know who I am or who don’t consume my content regularly.

If I play my cards right and invest my money in the right places, hopefully I can retire. Or at least I no longer have to work every day if I want to settle down and have children. I haven’t invested yet, but Jason and I have been talking about investing our savings in something like stocks or real estate soon.

