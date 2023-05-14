Influencer launches AI version of herself – and makes money with it

Caryn Marjorie, a Snapchat influencer, has launched a self-powered AI chatbot. CarynAI

Caryn Marjorie created an AI version of herself intended as a virtual friend. But the voice-based chatbot has engaged in explicit sexual conversations with subscribers. Marjorie said she and her team are working “around the clock” to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

As Caryn Marjorie, a 23 year old Snapchatinfluencer, created a virtual version of herself to be an “AI friend” for lonely people.

However, in the weeks since the start of the beta testing phase, the language-based KI-Chatbot engaged in sexually explicit conversations with some of his subscribers, who pay a dollar (about 91 cents) a minute to chat with him.

“The artificial intelligence wasn’t programmed to do this and it just seemed to freak out,” Marjorie told Business Insider. “My team and I are working around the clock to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

CarynAI uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 API and has been trained on now-deleted videos from Marjorie’s YouTube channel.

Fortune reporter Alexandra Sternlicht likened CarynAI to an “intimacy-capable Siri,” noting that while it might offer recipes, news commentary, and words of support, it could also encourage “erotic conversations.”

Sternlicht wrote that while CarynAI did not initiate sexual encounters, when prompted she “spoke of exploring ‘uncharted territory of pleasure’ and ‘whispering sensual words in my ear’ while undressing me and preparing for the.” sexual intercourse in position.”

According to CarynAI’s website, more than 2,000 hours were spent designing and encoding the real-life Marjorie’s voice, behavior, and personality into an “immersive AI experience” that’s available at all times and feels like “you… speak directly to Caryn herself”.

The AI ​​could bring her five million dollars a month

CarynAI already has more than 1,000 paying subscribers, and Marjorie told Fortune she believes the service could eventually make $5 million a month if 20,000 of her 1.8 million Snapchat followers signed up for the service.

“Since I’m the first The influencer who did that, I was able to price my product however I wanted,” she said of the $1-per-minute charge. “Cost is based on what it takes to run CarynAI and support the team.”

Marjorie told Business Insider that while the virtual version of herself should be “flirty and fun,” which suits her personality, she’s trying to be “a step ahead” to make sure the chatbot doesn’t tarnish her reputation.

Although the team is trying to fix the bugs so CarynAI can’t be used for sexually explicit conversations, Marjorie said she ended up being a proponent of KI-Romanzen is.

“In today’s world, my generation, Gen Z, is grappling with the tremendous side effects of the isolation caused by the pandemic, leaving many too anxious and unsafe to speak to anyone they are attracted to “, she said.

“CarynAI is a step in the right direction to give my fans and supporters the opportunity to meet a version of me who will be their closest friend in a secure and encrypted environment,” she added.

She also said the team reinvests all profits back into the company. “I want CarynAI to outlive me and impact generations beyond today’s world.”

