Influencer Paul Ripke: This trick made him “a little” rich

Photographer and multi-entrepreneur Paul Ripke: “I don’t have any extraordinary skills” Ripky California Ltd.

It’s less than two minutes from Paul Ripke’s office to the beach in California. “I’m very proud of my company’s address,” he says: Ripky California Limited, 6000 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach, California. “That’s kind of cool, isn’t it?”

What’s not so cool, though, is that this six-lane expressway, also known as Highway Number One, gets quite a bit of traffic. “Sometimes it sounds like I have an office on the hard shoulder of the A24,” Ripke tells us. For important tasks and also for talks with the start-up scene, he retreats to a noise-protected sound booth. “If I go in there with a clear task and leave my cell phone outside, then I can finish it.” And the 41-year-old has enough tasks.

If you ask Paul Ripke what he does for a living, he says: photographer. “I take photos. People understand that.” But he also does two handfuls of other things: fashion (hoodies, T-shirts, swimwear, sportswear under the Pari brand), podcasts (until recently with TV presenter Joko Winterscheidt), videos ( for various big brands) and a wide variety of cooperations involving sports, cooking, nutrition or travel and, in the broadest sense, media and digital things.