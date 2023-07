ROMA – Even the influencers of the Net – like televisions and newspapers – will have to avoid forms of hidden advertising that aim to promote a product in indirect, underground, sneaky ways.

Specifically, influencers will have to include the wording “advertising” or “ADV” – less clear – in the text they offer on the Internet or superimposed on videos (generally transmitted via social networks).

The Guarantor of Communications (the AgCom) proposes

