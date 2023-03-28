Home Business Influencers: These are the most successful German influencers
Influencers: These are the most successful German influencers

Influencers: These are the most successful German influencers
Mr. Lawyer

Tim Hendrik Walter is a lawyer and gives answers to everyday legal questions in short videos on Tiktok and Instagram. The 38-year-old started on the YouTube video platform at the end of 2016, but was best known for his videos on Tiktok (from the end of 2019). His videos are primarily aimed at young people. To explain the legal basis, Walter often uses role-playing games in which he himself embodies various parties. The specialist lawyer for family law has 6.2 million followers on Tiktok.

Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne has become known as a fashion blogger. She started her blog “ohhcouture” (now leoniehanne.com) in 2014. She is now the fashion influencer with the widest reach in Germany with 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

Stephanie Giesinger

Stephanie Giesinger won the ninth season of the casting show Germany’s Next Topmodel in 2014. Since then, the 26-year-old has been a model and well-known influencer. On Instagram she shares excerpts from her life – for example from shootings, travel or workouts. There she has 5 million followers.

Lisa and Lena

The twins Lisa and Lena Mantler became known between 2015 and 2016 on the Musical.ly (now Tiktok) platform with so-called lipsync videos – videos in which they move their lips to well-known songs. Meanwhile, the two appear on TV from time to time and work there as presenters, among other things. They are currently hosting the ARD format “TickTack”, which is intended to bring history and politics closer to children and young people. The twins’ account has 19.2 million followers on Instagram and 13.5 million on Tiktok.

Julien Bam

Julien Bam, whose real name is Julien Zheng Zheng Kho Budorovits, is one of the first generation of YouTube stars. The 34-year-old’s films are primarily for entertainment and are usually elaborately produced. Julien Bam often works with special facts, dances, sings or raps.

Pamela Reif

As a creator, Pamela Reif has also benefited enormously from the corona pandemic. The fitness influencer regularly shares short but effective workouts on YouTube, which viewers can do at the same time as she does without equipment. Since the beginning of the pandemic until today (as of March 2023), she has tripled her number of subscribers on the platform. In addition, Reif has also been active as an influencer in the food sector for some time: the 26-year-old now has several cookbooks She also posts and shares her recipes on Instagram and on her own app. At the beginning of 2021, Reif also started her own food brand. Her fitness snacks are now also available in stationary retail stores.

Internet star Younes Zarou has a total of 52 million followers on his Tiktok channels and is now one of the best-known influencers in the country.
picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

Online platforms like Youtube, Instagram or Tiktok can sometimes make people famous overnight. Some influencers use it to reach millions of people every day.

German influencers who have been well known for years include Pamela Reif, Julien Bam and Bibi Classen.

Younes Zarou and Mr. Attorney are relatively new to the industry, but no less successful.

The creator economy is growing and ensures that young people become stars almost overnight. Some of them manage to establish themselves over the years and thus become well-known influencers.

These influencers have a reach of millions – sometimes even on several platforms.

Younes Zarou

Younes Zarou is one of the most successful German influencers. In addition to his high-reach YouTube channel (11.4 million subscribers), he also uses two extremely popular Tiktok channels with a total of 52 million followers. The 25-year-old from Frankfurt primarily makes entertainment content and so-called how-to videos, in which he shows how certain visual effects are made in videos or photos. On YouTube you can also watch him fooling around in different countries. Younes Zarou became known in 2020 during the first pandemic lockdown, when he showed his everyday life online for 30 days. According to Zarou, he has a bachelor’s degree in business informatics. In 2021, Forbes magazine ranked him third among the 30 richest Germans under the age of 30.

Pamela Reif

As a creator, Pamela Reif has also benefited enormously from the corona pandemic. The fitness influencer regularly shares short but effective workouts on YouTube, which viewers can do at the same time as she does without equipment. Since the beginning of the pandemic until today (as of March 2023), she has tripled her number of subscribers on the platform. In addition, Reif has also been active as an influencer in the food sector for some time: the 26-year-old now has several cookbooks She also posts and shares her recipes on Instagram and on her own app. At the beginning of 2021, Reif also started her own food brand. Her fitness snacks are now also available in stationary retail stores.

Julien Bam

Julien Bam, whose real name is Julien Zheng Zheng Kho Budorovits, is one of the first generation of YouTube stars. The 34-year-old’s films are primarily for entertainment and are usually elaborately produced. Julien Bam often works with special facts, dances, sings or raps.

read too

Pamela Reif
Fitness, food and her own app: This is how influencer Pamela Reif builds up her fortune

Bibi Classen

Bianca “Bibi” Claßen has become known as a beauty influencer. In recent years, she has also increasingly shared things from her life on YouTube (5.85 million subscribers) and Instagram (8.1 million followers). Since the separation from her childhood friend and husband Julian Classen became public in May 2022, she has not published any new content on YouTube.

Lisa and Lena

The twins Lisa and Lena Mantler became known between 2015 and 2016 on the Musical.ly (now Tiktok) platform with so-called lipsync videos – videos in which they move their lips to well-known songs. Meanwhile, the two appear on TV from time to time and work there as presenters, among other things. They are currently hosting the ARD format “TickTack”, which is intended to bring history and politics closer to children and young people. The twins’ account has 19.2 million followers on Instagram and 13.5 million on Tiktok.

Stephanie Giesinger

Stephanie Giesinger won the ninth season of the casting show Germany’s Next Topmodel in 2014. Since then, the 26-year-old has been a model and well-known influencer. On Instagram she shares excerpts from her life – for example from shootings, travel or workouts. There she has 5 million followers.

Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne has become known as a fashion blogger. She started her blog “ohhcouture” (now leoniehanne.com) in 2014. She is now the fashion influencer with the widest reach in Germany with 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

Mr. Lawyer

Tim Hendrik Walter is a lawyer and gives answers to everyday legal questions in short videos on Tiktok and Instagram. The 38-year-old started on the YouTube video platform at the end of 2016, but was best known for his videos on Tiktok (from the end of 2019). His videos are primarily aimed at young people. To explain the legal basis, Walter often uses role-playing games in which he himself embodies various parties. The specialist lawyer for family law has 6.2 million followers on Tiktok.

read too

Real estate, startups, fashion: This is the company portfolio of the influencer “Carmushka”

