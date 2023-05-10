Home » Information on the Annual General Meeting & dividend 2023
Information on the Annual General Meeting & dividend 2023

In 2022, K+S achieved a record result. The manufacturer of fertilizers and salt achieved an operating profit (Ebitda) of 2.42 billion euros and thus met the forecast it raised in November. Compared to the previous year, the company was able to increase its sales by 77 percent to 5.7 billion euros. This increase is mainly due to the higher fertilizer prices that K+S was able to push through. Although the group expects demand to grow in 2023, the board of directors also expects prices to be lower than in the previous year. In addition, rising costs, especially in the areas of energy, logistics, materials and personnel, are seen as a challenge, according to the company.

