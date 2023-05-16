Information on the Annual General Meeting & Dividend 2023

The Vonovia group was recently confronted with falling real estate prices, a drastic turnaround in interest rates and high inflation. These have raised concerns among investors that Vonovia could be caught in a downward spiral as the real estate group’s portfolio loses value under the current conditions. In fact, Vonovia devalued its real estate portfolio by 3.9 percent in the second half of 2022 and by a further 3.7 percent in the first quarter of this year. This impairment is also reflected in the market valuation. Vonovia shares have rarely been valued as low as they are now. In August 2021, the share price was EUR 55.88, since then it has fallen. Since March 2023, the price has been less than 20 euros.