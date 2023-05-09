Home » Information on the Annual General Meeting & dividend 2023
Business

Information on the Annual General Meeting & dividend 2023

by admin
Information on the Annual General Meeting & dividend 2023

In 2022, K+S achieved a record result. The manufacturer of fertilizers and salt achieved an operating profit (Ebitda) of 2.42 billion euros and thus met the forecast it had raised in November. Compared to the previous year, the company was able to increase its sales by 77 percent to 5.7 billion euros. This increase is mainly due to the higher fertilizer prices that K+S was able to push through. Although the group expects demand to grow in 2023, the board also expects prices to be lower than in the previous year. In addition, rising costs, especially in the areas of energy, logistics, material and personnel, are seen as a challenge, according to the company.

See also  Soaring BTP yields will be felt on debt, but not right away. Mazziero: upcoming issues will be increasingly demanding

You may also like

Sunday 14 May 2023: elections in Türkiye

The most important thing I learned about the...

Sports credit, Abodi places the boyar near the...

Passenger Federation: In April 2023, the new energy...

Infineon and Foxconn are collaborating on chips for...

Wall Street under pressure: Dow Jones down 0.2%

Private leasing under 200 euros: Five offers for...

It sold out! Gold jewelry is approaching 600...

BYD launches Yangwang, the Chinese premium sub-brand

More contribution for those with statutory health insurance?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy