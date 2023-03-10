Home Business Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka is leaving after three years
ÜSurprising departure: After three years, Vishal Sikka is stepping down as CEO of the Indian software group Infosys, which employs many thousands of people. The former SAP manager will initially be replaced by the board member Pravin Rao, who was previously responsible for operational business, as the company announced on Friday in Bangalore.

The search for a regular successor to Sikka has started and should be completed by the end of March 2018 at the latest. The company, which is listed on the Indian Sensex index, fell by 7 percent.

Sikka is now temporarily moving to the supervisory board and will remain there until a new CEO is found. He switched from SAP to Infosys in 2014 and was in charge of technical development there – in the summer of 2014 he then moved to the top of the group.

He had set himself the goal of converting the Indian group with its approximately 200,000 employees, among other things, from being a pure IT service provider to becoming a software developer and thus also making his former employer more competitive. It was only in April that Infosys presented a new offer in the field of artificial intelligence, which the company, like many others, is increasingly relying on. Sikka himself has a PhD in this field.

The course was well received on the capital market at the beginning of its tenure. The company’s stock market value rose sharply in a matter of months and had hit a record high of almost Rs 3 trillion in June. Since then, however, investors’ joy has apparently vanished; the market capitalization had already fallen by a fifth to 2.34 trillion rupees (31 billion euros) before the change in management.

