ING Italia: extraordinary contribution of € 1,000 to all employees against expensive life

ING Italia: extraordinary contribution of € 1,000 to all employees against expensive life

ING Italia has decided to make an extraordinary contribution of € 1,000 to all its employees, to help them cope with the price increases in recent months.

In detail, it can be received through three formulas: on your welfare account, to cover various expenses including the reimbursement of electricity, water and gas bills; in cash mode, subject to social security and tax withholdings at the ordinary rate; with a mix of 50% – 50% of the two options.

The contribution represents a new initiative for the well-being of employees, which has always been an integral part of ING’s “people strategy”, and is added to the company bonus of approximately 1,400 euros paid last May and the adoption of the super-flexible Smart Working model , which gives you ample freedom to choose how to alternate work from home and remotely.

