ING: revenues up 23% in the second quarter

In the second quarter of 2023, ING, the well-known Dutch banking group, recorded an outstanding financial performance. The net result reached 2,155 million euros, marking an increase of 83% compared to the 1,178 million euros of the same period of the previous year.

The robust increase is mainly due to the significant growth in revenues which reached 5,759 million euros, an increase of 23%. This growth was mainly driven by the Retail Banking sector and the Cash Management activities of Wholesale Banking. This positive trend reflects the current favorable interest rate environment.

Net fees and commissions showed an increase of 2.7% year-on-year, supported by the growth of Wholesale Banking. This sector was positively affected by the increase in the flow of transactions in Lending and Global Capital Markets. In parallel, operating expenses decreased and risk costs remained well contained. These results have allowed ING to exceed analysts’ forecasts, estimated at 1.64 billion euros, according to a consensus provided by the company itself.

