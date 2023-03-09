Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you have inherited a property, you may find yourself facing numerous questions, first of all the most common when a inherited house: sell or rent?

Surely if you are asking yourself this question it is because you think that invest in brick it could be advantageous and bring profits, but on the other hand you are also aware of the critical issues that this operation could entail.

Certainly, if you have received a house thanks to a will, you are already at an advantage over those who are instead considering buying a property to make it an income, perhaps by financing a part of the share through a mortgage or loan.

Read on if you find yourself in this situation and would like to know the possibilities that are in front of you, with theirs pros and cons.

Let’s see together the 5 possible scenarios for managing inherited properties.

Should you rent or sell? Or neither of the two solutions?

Obviously among the options there is not only selling or renting, but there is also the possibility of keep your house.

Precisely for this reason in this article I want to show you the possible scenarios that open in front of you when you receive a inherited property. Not only that: we will also face a “small” bureaucratic issuegoing through the steps required to get a inherited property.

This article is also suitable for those who are simply looking for advice regarding the real estate or in general if you are interested in investing in this sector.

Possible scenarios

Let’s start from the assumption that when you inherit a property, the emotional component also takes over: maybe you find yourself having to decide on the house where you grew up, or where you went on holiday or where someone close to you simply lived.

Therefore it is not easy to decide lightly to get rid of it and it is understandable to be afraid of making the wrong choice, but at the same time there is a fear of being tied to a burden that is difficult to manage only for its sentimental value.

In short, what to do?

I have put pen to paper some ideal scenarios contextualized in medium to large cities, this is because it is impossible to know precisely where your property is just as it is difficult to outline every little possibility.

Possibility nr #1: short-term rentals through an agency

Perhaps your property is located in a tourist area with significant traffic: in this case, the option of short-term rentals should not be overlooked.

Obviously, I say this for those unfamiliar with this kind of reality, choosing to operate on short term rental marketi you won’t be the one to manage your property directly, but a company does it for youspecialized agency, of course in exchange for one commission on the proceeds. We usually talk about a percentage that could go from 20% to 35% (but you have to ask what the commission would be in each specific case, to avoid nasty surprises).

The owner will therefore earn thenet rent (what comes in less the money you owe the agency, less the annual management costs or bills, various utilities and condominium or apartment-related expenses).

Possibility nr #2: traditional rental with agency

The second solution is the “classic” rental, with a 4+4 contract (lasting 8 years) or with a rent to students.

Also this time you could rely on an agency that takes care of selecting the potential tenants to introduce you to those he deems most suitable for your apartment. With the agency you will have to agree on the rental fee to ask.

In this case, the ordinary expenses and the various utilities are borne by the tenant, while the extraordinary expenses are borne by you, except in particular cases.

As the owner you will cash out the canonchoosing from the options of dry coupon or by preferring ordinary taxation.

The real estate agency, on the other hand, will collect one commission for each contract entered into.

If you have an apartment in university cities, as anticipated, you could give your accommodation in rent to students; the rules change in this case. For example, compared to short-term rentals, in this case there is a tenant who lives in the accommodation for a medium-long term.

This means that you will (maybe) have to pay more attention to who will be living in your apartment: a family with children will have a different impact to a single person. Take this into account when it comes to expenses or work you need to do in the apartment.

Possibility #3: rent without agency

Whether you want to opt for a short-term rental or a classic one, you may prefer not to use the intermediation of an agency, managing each case independently.

And advantage deriving from this option is that you should have something more in your pocket, since even in the traditional rent you will not have to pay the commission to the agency, but you will take care of finding a suitable tenant for you.

Option #4: Relocate yourself in the apartment you inherit

This is a valid hypothesis especially for those who may find themselves living in rent. This way you will certainly save a lot of money!

Possibility #5: sell the property

You may not find it useful to “invest in the real estate” trying to make it pay for you. In this case you may instead prefer to sell your inheritance and cash out the money for invest in the stock market or to do with it what you most want.

There could be many reasons: for example, you may already own a house, or you don’t want to start managing this new property.

We can enclose the reasons in two specific reasons:

Logistical reasons : it’s difficult for you to move around, maybe you live far away, and you don’t like having the thought of having to delegate everything to a long distance and risks being a source of unnecessary stress;

: it’s difficult for you to move around, maybe you live far away, and you don’t like having the thought of having to delegate everything to a long distance and risks being a source of unnecessary stress; Economic reasons: you need to sell the property and use the money for something else, even investments that interest you most.

If you want to clarify your ideas on which investments you could make, fill out the quiz below.

What should you do?

Well, obviously it all depends on you, your goals and your starting condition. Let’s leave aside the possibility that you can move into the house yourself, as it is a decision that could help you save money if you are renting for example and therefore it concerns investments only in a collateral way.

If instead we look at theeconomic aspectas always, there is no answer and I can only pronounce a well-known answer, not appreciated enough but always right in these cases: “Depends”!

The finance is personalso there is no one answer that fits all.

However, I want to clarify with a few more ideas: let’s analyze the possible ones doubts that could torment you,

In the meantime, you have to figure out whether to manage the rental of your apartment or manage it yourself.

To understand this, you need to consider whether your time spent running your business is worth the money you have to pay the agency.

We are even talking about investments, and these must have a return… Investing in brick and mortar is real work and should be treated as such. Before continuing, if you don’t believe me, read this guide.

You have decided to rent

The data would seem to suggest that the short rentals you earn more, thanks to the greater replacement; it’s also true that the quicker your tenants come and go means more work for you.

In short, to start skimming the possibilities you must first make an estimate, a sort of business plan to understand what you could earn by managing everything yourself, or the amount you would earn if you delegated to a specialized agency.

Please, look at calculate the gain in terms not only of money, but also of time (which is why delegating could cost more, but guarantee you more free time, making this solution more advantageous).

If you decide to go it alone, you will have to ask yourself how many hours you have to work to get an additional income that is worth it, or you have to ask yourself if you would be able to get a higher remuneration by doing it yourself compared to managing with an agency.

You don’t have to look at the business as one wealth managementbut you have to consider it as aworking activity and therefore you have to compare it with other work activities.

You have decided to sell

If in the end you decide to sell, your doubt could be linked to the use of the money obtained: keep the real estate income or invest in the stock market?

First try to figure out how much you would earn with the rent (through track record or making an estimate). If you already invest in the stock market, you may also have the other value to make the comparison and have data to analyze, but if you don’t have experience in the stock market, then you will need time to acquire skills for managing the capital you want to invest.

In this last case (in which you sell without having experience) in order to evaluate your earnings you must consider not only the return on the investment, but also the expenditure of time and money useful for training yourself to act consciously.

All this must be considered in trying to understand if it is better to keep the property to rent it or if it is better to sell and invest.

Consider that investing in the long term you can expect 4% per year, at most 7% per year on average.

Conclusions: better to rent or sell?

As we have seen, you will have to evaluate personal aspects, economic aspectse financial aspects.

Me personally if I find myself in the situation of receiving a inherited property I would choose to sell and invest in the financial markets, because at the moment I wouldn’t have the time to manage a property, while I have the skills to make my money more profitable on the financial markets.

As for your personal situation, you now have all the tools to be able to make assessments and choose the path that’s right for you!

