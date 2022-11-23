Launch city pilot projects for fully electrified vehicles in the public sector

The three departments have made practical moves to boost the industrial economy and Changsha Wen has accelerated the promotion of new energy trucks

Huasheng Online, November 23rd News On November 21st, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council jointly issued the “Notice on Consolidating the Recovery and Reinvigorating the Industrial Economy”, taking multiple measures to consolidate the industrial economy. Measures and other five aspects put forward 17 specific measures. Among them, in terms of automobile consumption, it is proposed to implement preferential policies such as halving the purchase tax for passenger cars with a displacement of 2.0 liters and below, and continuing the purchase tax exemption for new energy vehicles.

【status quo】

All buses in Changsha urban area are powered by new energy, with a pure electric rate of 70.8%

“The popularity of private cars is too fast, and I feel that everyone around me has cars.” On November 22, Mr. Li, a citizen of Changsha, sighed. Statistics show that by the end of 2021, the average number of cars owned by Changsha residents per 100 households will be 63.4, an increase of 30.9 compared to 2013.

In recent years, under the general trend of new energy vehicles, Changsha has achieved remarkable results in both industrial development and consumption promotion. At present, Changsha has new energy vehicle manufacturers such as BYD and Tianji Automobile. GAC Mitsubishi and SAIC Volkswagen Changsha Plant have also launched or are building new energy vehicle production lines. Changsha is also continuing to promote the application of new energy vehicles, and successfully created the first batch of demonstration cities for public transportation and the first batch of demonstration cities for green freight distribution in the country. According to data from the Changsha Municipal Transportation Bureau, there are currently 7,911 buses in the main urban area of ​​Changsha, all of which are powered by new energy sources, of which 70.8% are pure electric.

“I hope that Changsha will soon become a pilot city for the full electrification of vehicles in the public domain.” A dealer of new energy trucks in Changsha said in an interview that the current new energy vehicles are mainly concentrated in the field of passenger vehicles. The launch of the truck will usher in new opportunities for the electrification of trucks.

Automobile new energy is the future development trend. The notice calls for giving full play to the role of the inter-ministerial coordination mechanism for the development of the new energy automobile industry, making breakthroughs in key core technologies, building a new industrial ecology, and improving infrastructure construction. At the same time, accelerate the development of the energy electronics industry, promote the innovative development and industrial application of smart photovoltaics, and improve the comprehensive standardized technology systems for photovoltaics and lithium batteries.

【landing】

Changsha encourages sanitation, freight, etc. to use new energy vehicles

A few days ago, multiple departments of Changsha City jointly issued the “Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the Promotion of New Energy Trucks”, from the four aspects of accelerating the promotion of new energy trucks, optimizing the right of way of new energy trucks, enhancing the market competitiveness of new energy trucks, and improving the construction of supporting facilities for new energy trucks. aspects of deployment.

The “Opinions” propose that the replacement of garbage removal vehicles used by urban management and sanitation departments at and below the municipal level should in principle use new energy trucks; encourage muck removal companies to replace or purchase new energy muck trucks. Muck trucks provide convenience for traffic; construction projects invested by finance at all levels and state-owned enterprises shall implement new energy engineering operation vehicles on a pilot basis within the prescribed scope.

Release the right of way for micro- and light-duty pure electric trucks in accordance with laws and regulations, and optimize the prohibited areas and time periods for medium and heavy-duty pure electric trucks in a targeted manner; ensure the construction of supporting facilities such as charging piles and power stations and the use of new energy trucks matching; encourage social capital to participate in the construction and operation of supporting facilities such as charging piles and swap stations.

■Text/Video Omnimedia Reporter Hu Rui