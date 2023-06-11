Injecting new kinetic energy and enhancing competitiveness my country’s foreign trade resilience is continuing to emerge- China Daily

Original Title: Injecting New Momentum and Improving Competitiveness my country’s Foreign Trade Resilience Continues to Show

According to data recently released by the General Administration of Customs, in May, my country’s monthly import and export volume was 3.45 trillion yuan, and the monthly import and export volume maintained positive growth for four consecutive months. Based on the foreign trade data for the first five months of this year, the resilience of my country’s foreign trade is continuing to emerge.

In the first five months of this year, the total value of my country’s foreign trade import and export was 16.77 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.7%. Among them, trade with emerging markets has become an important driving force for my country’s foreign trade growth.

In the first five months of this year, the trade volume between my country and ASEAN reached 2.59 trillion yuan, and ASEAN continued to be my country’s largest trading partner, with a year-on-year increase of 9.9%.

With the continuous interconnection of regional economic exchanges, my country’s imports and exports to other members of the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP) have grown steadily. In the first five months of this year, my country’s imports and exports to other RCEP members reached 5.11 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase 4.5%, RCEP accounts for more than 30% of my country’s foreign trade.

During the same period, my country’s imports and exports to countries along the “Belt and Road” totaled 5.78 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.2%, of which Kazakhstan and other five Central Asian countries increased by 44%.

At present, the international situation is still complicated and severe, and the contraction of international demand is still continuing. my country’s foreign trade “promoting stability and improving quality” is still under pressure. The Ministry of Commerce stated that it will step up efforts to promote foreign trade to stabilize the scale and optimize the structure, while stabilizing exports to developed economies, and guide enterprises to deeply expand the markets of developing countries and ASEAN and other regional markets.

Xu Yingming, director of the International Market Research Institute of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce: With the continuous release of RCEP benefits and the deepening and solid implementation of the “Belt and Road” construction, RCEP member countries, countries along the “Belt and Road” and ASEAN countries will become my country’s foreign trade development. Green trade, digital trade, etc. will become emerging areas of my country’s foreign trade development, and are expected to continue to grow in the future.

The emergence of new careers and new outlets has injected new momentum into the development of foreign trade

The role of new formats and new models in promoting foreign trade is also becoming more and more obvious. Today, there are more than 100,000 cross-border e-commerce entities in my country. With the continuous release of the vitality of cross-border e-commerce, a number of new occupations have emerged in various places. At the same time, explosive products such as household new energy products have doubled overseas demand. The emergence of new occupations and new outlets is injecting new momentum into the development of foreign trade.

The reporter came to this foreign trade company located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, and saw that the factory was producing 1,600 pieces of flexible and customized cycling clothes. Since the beginning of this year, the company’s order volume has increased by 30% compared with the same period last year. Among them, small customized orders of more than a dozen and more than 100 pieces have doubled year-on-year.

The “softness” of “flexible customization” is reflected in many varieties, small batches, and rapid production. Workers no longer stand on a fixed assembly line, but can complete orders by modules or even a single person. For this reason, the company has added a “flexible customizer” post, recruiting newcomers and encouraging old employees to actively transform.

Under the new model, customer satisfaction is improved, and more and more orders are added. For enterprises, it can deliver goods quickly, reduce inventory, and the “overlapping effect” of multiple batches can enable small, medium and micro foreign trade enterprises to achieve profit scale.

Jin Feiyan, CEO of Hangzhou Lampada Sports Goods Co., Ltd.: The profit of traditional foreign trade orders is about 20%. Through flexible customization, our profit has increased by 20 points, reaching about 40%.

In addition to flexible customizers, “cross-border anchors” have also become a popular new profession in foreign trade. An ordinary deck is paired with a live broadcast machine, and the “cross-border anchors” use proficient English to broadcast live video to global customers.

According to Zhang Yan, a cross-border anchor, unlike ordinary anchors with goods, they are dealing with overseas corporate customers. Overseas intended customers, the two parties can reach a deal without meeting each other.

According to statistics from the cross-border e-commerce platform Ali International Station, since the beginning of this year, “enrollment expansion” has become a key word for cross-border e-commerce companies, and new occupations such as “customer”, “cross-border anchor” and “overseas analyst” have become popular positions. From March to May this year, overseas buyers’ demand for air conditioners increased by more than 50% year-on-year. Among them, “air conditioners that can generate electricity by themselves” that combine photovoltaic and energy storage systems are the most popular.

Comply with the trend of green and low-carbon development to enhance international competitiveness

Focusing on the medium and long-term development of foreign trade, since the beginning of this year, my country’s market players have actively followed the trend of green and low-carbon development, and continuously enhanced the international competitiveness of foreign trade products by quantifying and reducing carbon costs.

This new material export company exports nearly 20,000 tons of outdoor building materials products to America, Europe, Southeast Asia and other regions every year. In the era of low-carbon economy, especially under the background of strengthening global cooperation to deal with climate change, enterprises feel the urgency of green development more and more.

Wu Jinsong, director of a new material export company in Nanjing: It is very urgent. On the one hand, from the exchanges with foreign customers and associations, we have fully felt the urgency, including carbon emission reduction, carbon emission and carbon emission in the production process, including the urgency of green production, and including the urgency of 2026 We have fully recognized and felt the urgency of the carbon tariff that may be adopted directly in the next year.

Relying on imported plastic-wood production lines, the company synthesizes waste plastics and waste biomass fibers into outdoor building materials. This kind of production process is relatively long. How to use scientific and technological means to accurately locate the carbon emissions of the product’s entire life cycle and quantify the carbon cost is not only a precautionary measure, but also the only way for enterprises to upgrade their industries and enhance their international competitiveness.

Wu Jinsong, person in charge of a new material export company in Nanjing: If there is such a product that can clearly tell me the amount of carbon emissions in each process, we think this is still very necessary and necessary, so that we can There is a direction to work hard.

In order to help enterprises actively respond, the Nanjing Pilot Free Trade Zone supports the establishment of a “carbon cost quantification analysis system based on export data”. Locate the carbon footprint in the production process of the enterprise, estimate the carbon cost, and generate a report with one click. The whole process takes less than 5 minutes.

After a systematic quantitative analysis of carbon costs and precise positioning of the source of carbon emissions, the platform can guide enterprises through a series of transformation and development measures such as modifying supplier access conditions and optimizing material selection, so that enterprises can avoid paying carbon tariff fees and can better Export to international markets such as the European Union.

Gu Shiyu, relevant person in charge of the Free Trade Zone Comprehensive Coordination Bureau of the Nanjing Jiangbei New Area Management Committee: In terms of open development and green development, providing our companies with more efficient and convenient services can help our export companies cope with international green economic and trade rules and reduce costs. Export costs play a greater role.

Cui Weijie, deputy director of the International Trade and Economic Cooperation Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce: The pilot free trade zone is benchmarking against the new international economic and trade rules. This is not only an important manifestation of leading high-level institutional opening, but also can reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance international competitiveness for foreign trade companies. (CCTV)

[Responsible editor: Cao Jing]