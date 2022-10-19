Listen to the audio version of the article

People detained in ten provinces of the regions Abruzzo, Lazio, Molise, Marche and Umbria they will work on construction sites beyond 5 thousand works of public reconstruction and in those of 2,500 churches damaged by the 2016 earthquake.

This was established by the Memorandum of Understanding signed today, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice, between the Extraordinary Commissioner for Reconstruction, Giovanni Legnini; the Minister of Justice, Marta Cartabia, the President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, the President of the Anci National Council, Enzo Bianco, and the Vice-President Ance with responsibility for the reconstruction of Central Italy Piero Petrucco. Also present was the head of the Department of Penitentiary Administration, Carlo Renoldi.

The aim of the Protocol is to favor the social reintegration of those serving a prison sentence in 35 institutions in Central Italy. The number of prisoners involved will depend on the work program and the sites identified. The methods of job placement will be defined on the basis of profiles of individual prisoners and the needs of companies.

The Extraordinary Commissioner will have the function of linking the activities, while the Department of the Penitentiary Administration will identify the suitable and will encourage their inclusion in construction sites close to the detention facilities, in accordance with the surveillance judiciary. The CEI will promote the use of labor by the inmates deemed suitable for the companies involved in the reconstruction of religious buildings.

Ance will disseminate the contents of the Protocol to its own territorial structures and, through them, also to the bilateral bodies of the system; in the same way, also Anci in the Municipalities that host penitentiary structures. The Protocol also defines a Joint Management Committee, composed of the representatives of the signatories, which will be established within 15 days, with the task of promoting and monitoring the activities envisaged by the document and coordinating the actions of the entities and subjects that have joined. .

For the minister Marta Cartabia: «Rebuilding buildings, to also rebuild one’s own lives and feel part of the community: the protocol that will allow some people to leave prison to work on construction sites in countries injured by earthquakes has a very strong symbolic meaning. Through work, the time of detention is oriented towards the constitutional goal of re-education and social reintegration. Prison work has been one of my priorities this year and a half in the ministry. And I am particularly happy with this signing, at the end of my mandate, because projects like this or like the agreement signed with Minister Colao with the telecommunications companies for the laying of the fiber allow us to look at the prison as a resource for the entire community “.