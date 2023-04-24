Inner cities: the dying of shops continues – WELT

Due to falling purchasing power and rising costs, another 9,000 shops are likely to close forever in 2023, the trade association predicts. The increasing vacancies in many inner cities made locations less attractive.

The number of shops shrank particularly sharply in the years 2020 to 2022, which were shaped by the corona pandemic

According to the German Retail Association (HDE), the shop dying in Germany will continue this year. Due to the falling purchasing power of people and the increased costs, another 9,000 shops are likely to close forever in 2023, the association predicted on Monday in Berlin. According to the HDE, apart from the smallest businesses, there are still 311,000 shops left nationwide. For comparison: in 2015 it was almost 373,000.

“In view of the figures from the last few years, all the alarm bells must be ringing in all inner cities and in politics. Because without successful retail, the city centers have hardly any prospects for the future,” warned HDE President Alexander von Preen.

Smaller specialist retailers outside of the food trade are particularly affected by the shops dying. The increasing vacancies in many inner cities are making locations less attractive and endangering other companies, he warned.

The number of stores in Germany has been shrinking for some time. The decline was particularly sharp in the years 2020 to 2022, which were shaped by the corona pandemic, when the number of shops per year fell by 11,000. But even in the pre-crisis years from 2015 to 2019, an average of 5,000 shops closed every year.

“If trade dies, the city dies,” von Preen warned. In order to stop the shops dying, the HDE is campaigning for a start-up offensive. “Unbureaucratic and fast approval processes for conversions and rededications must be at the top of the list of priorities,” he said. New settlements and start-ups need optimal conditions. The deployment of settlement managers in the municipalities could play an important role in this.

It is in everyone’s interest to close the gaps in the city centers as quickly as possible. Otherwise there is a risk of a chain reaction with even more vacancies and a downward spiral, said von Preen.

