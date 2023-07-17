Inner Mongolia Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau Utilizes Technology to Promote Inclusive Finance for Small and Micro Enterprises

By Li Yongtao

Since the launch of the theme education, the Inner Mongolia Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau has been implementing the overall requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”. Focusing on the “five major tasks” and the goal of building a model autonomous region, the bureau is committed to solving difficulties and blockages in the data monitoring of inclusive finance.

To achieve this, the Inner Mongolia Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau has been using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics as guidance. They have integrated knowledge and action, applying what they have learned to empower financial supervision with technology. By relying on digital means, the bureau aims to strengthen information on the financial service goals of small and micro enterprises.

One of the key initiatives of the bureau is the development of an inclusive small and micro financial map. This map will be displayed on a web page and a large visual screen. It will include monitoring and analysis modules such as early warning radar and trend analysis. The purpose is to dynamically display inclusive small and micro financial services in an all-round way, by region, institution, and time period.

By utilizing the Pratt & Whitney Small and Micro Financial Graph, the bureau aims to build a comprehensive small and micro enterprise financial service database that enables complete, accurate, timely, and continuous data monitoring. The data for this database comes from various regulatory information systems and daily reports, ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the monitoring data. Real-time connections with regulatory information systems allow for simultaneous updates, ensuring the timeliness and continuity of the monitoring data.

The inclusive small and micro financial map provides a comprehensive view of the credit scale, number of households, and the achievement of goals for inclusive small and micro enterprises. The map also displays evaluation results of small and micro supervision in the form of charts, allowing for a quick grasp of the overall situation. Additionally, the early warning system continuously monitors the progress of regions and institutions in achieving the set goals. In case of failure, timely and automatic early warnings are sent to supervisors to ensure targeted promotion.

The Inner Mongolia Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau’s efforts in utilizing technology to promote inclusive finance for small and micro enterprises demonstrate their commitment to the development of the financial sector in the region. With the implementation of these initiatives, it is expected that the goal of “two growths, one excellence and one stability” for small and micro enterprises will be achieved, further boosting the economic growth and stability of the region.

