Inner Mongolia Leading the Way in Strong Development of New Energy

New Energy Development Thrives in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has been making significant strides in the development of new energy sources, according to Yu Haiyu, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Energy Bureau of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. They have been actively promoting the transformation and upgrading of the traditional energy industry and promoting a coordinated and green development of various energy sources.

The 11th Party Congress of the Autonomous Region set ambitious goals for Inner Mongolia to be at the forefront of new energy development. By 2025, the installed capacity of new energy in the region is expected to surpass thermal power. By 2030, the installed capacity of new energy is expected to exceed thermal power, with the total amount of new energy power generation surpassing that of thermal power generation.

To achieve these goals, the government of the autonomous region is focusing on the development and construction of new energy, while also prioritizing the development of the equipment manufacturing industry. They aim to use new energy as a driving force for new industries and have plans to build large-scale wind and solar bases, including scenario projects such as wind and solar hydrogen production. The region also plans to focus on building wind, photovoltaic, and hydrogen storage industry clusters, as well as an equipment manufacturing base.

In order to accelerate the implementation of new energy projects, Inner Mongolia has launched the new energy doubling action, which aims to rapidly increase the scale of new energy installed capacity and power generation through increased export and local consumption of new energy.

The region is also focusing on improving power transmission by expanding the scale of power transmission through new transmission channels. They are prioritizing the construction of large-scale wind power and photovoltaic bases in Gobi desert areas and have been approved for four new energy delivery bases by the state. These bases will significantly increase the proportion of Inner Mongolia’s green power exports.

In terms of local consumption, Inner Mongolia is strengthening the guaranteed local consumption of new energy through flexible transformation, energy storage, and the planning and construction of pumped storage power stations. They have also been promoting market-oriented new energy consumption models and have allocated 47 million kilowatts of new energy to drive the implementation of new loads.

The development of the new energy equipment manufacturing industry is also a key focus for Inner Mongolia. They aim to build wind, solar, and hydrogen storage industry clusters, as well as an equipment manufacturing base. The region has made significant progress in this regard, with wind power having a complete supporting capacity of 5 million kilowatts, photovoltaic module production capacity reaching 14 million kilowatts, and hydrogen production equipment production capacity reaching 150 sets.

Through the “two-wheel drive” of new energy development and construction and equipment manufacturing, Inner Mongolia’s new energy industry is experiencing strong growth. From January to August this year, 115.6 billion yuan was invested in new energy projects, a 1.9-fold increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, 52.1 billion yuan was invested in wind, solar, hydrogen storage, and other new energy equipment manufacturing projects, accounting for 87% of the annual planned investment. As of the end of August, the region has connected over 71 million kilowatts of new energy capacity to the grid and has approved 180 million kilowatts of projects under construction.

The rapid development of the new energy industry in Inner Mongolia is expected to have a significant impact on the region’s efforts to reduce total energy consumption and achieve carbon neutrality. It is estimated that by 2025, the region will have an installed capacity of 150 million kilowatts of new energy, which can replace around 100 million tons of standard coal for fossil energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 280 million tons.

The achievements made by Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the field of new energy have attracted attention and are seen as a model for other regions to follow. With continued dedication to new energy development and the implementation of innovative strategies, Inner Mongolia is poised to become a leader in the field and contribute to China‘s efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable development.

(Interviewed and compiled by Guangming Daily reporters Gao Ping and Wang Xiao)

“Guangming Daily” (Page 05, October 13, 2023)

