Inner Mongolia Wind Power and Energy Storage Industry Cluster Development Conference Held Bai Qingyuan’s Speech in Baotou-News Center-Inner Mongolia News

    Inner Mongolia wind power and energy storage industry cluster development conference held in Baotou Bai Qingyuan speech
    April 15, 2023 07:56 | Source: Inner Mongolia News Network – “Inner Mongolia Daily”

    From April 13th to 14th, the Inner Mongolia Wind Power and Energy Storage Industry Cluster Development Conference was held in Baotou.

    Bai Qingyuan, vice chairman of the autonomous region, attended and delivered a speech.

    Bai Qingyuan emphasized that promoting the whole industrial chain and cluster development of key industries is a major measure taken by the Party Committee and the government of the autonomous region to implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions to Inner Mongolia. It is necessary to strengthen the awareness of openness, cooperation and win-win. Chain owners must play a leading and exemplary role. Governments at all levels and relevant departments must provide more precise services for the development of industrial clusters.

    During the meeting, signing ceremonies were held between wind power new energy development companies and complete machine equipment manufacturers, wind power complete machine equipment manufacturers and parts manufacturers, and participants were organized to visit and investigate, and actively carried out supply and demand docking activities.(Reporter Cai Dongmei)

