Inner Mongolia’s 2023 credit promotion month activity launched

On May 31, the Information Office of the Autonomous Region Government organized a press conference for the 2023 Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Credit Promotion Month. Inner Mongolia’s 2023 credit promotion month activity is launched.

In recent years, the Development and Reform Commission of the Autonomous Region has solidly promoted the deep integration of credit concepts, credit systems, and credit methods with all aspects of the national economic system. Up to now, Inner Mongolia has formulated more than 80 policy documents and 15 local standards related to the construction of a social credit system. On June 1, 2021, the “Regulations on the Management of Public Credit Information of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region” was officially implemented, marking that Inner Mongolia’s credit construction has entered a new stage of high-quality development based on the rule of law and standardization. The autonomous region’s social credit information platform has achieved full coverage of the construction of credit archives for social entities in the region, accumulatively collecting more than 348 million pieces of credit information for various social entities, laying a solid foundation for advancing various tasks. All localities and departments have accumulatively invoked and inquired about 61 million credit information in administrative matters, and the efficiency of market supervision and social governance capabilities have been significantly improved. The Inner Mongolia node of the comprehensive credit service platform for SME financing has been established, and more than 9 billion yuan of credit loans have been issued through the node, effectively providing convenient and preferential financing and credit services for market entities with good credit.

Inner Mongolia this year’s credit publicity month activities mainly include four aspects: carrying out law popularization publicity, highlighting government integrity, promoting integrity models, and expanding credit applications. (Reporter Li Yongtao trainee reporter Fang Yuan)

