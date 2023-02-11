New director for the Consorzio Tutela Vini DOC delle Venezie

It’s about Flavio Innocenzi. The Triveneta DOC, which brings together the operators of the Pinot Grigio production chain from Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino, has thus decided to enrich its structure with a high-profile managerial figure. The choice fell on Innocenzi who was unanimously wanted by the board chaired by Albino Armani, reconfirmed in 2022 at the helm of the Protection Consortium. The new director will assume responsibility for the management and organizational aspects of the Consortium, for the care of relations with members and with external bodies, as well as for promotion and development activities.

“The line of development of the consortium activities towards the enhancement of the Designation of Origin sees the professionalism of Flavio Innocenzi, strongly awaited by our board of directors, as the best possible choice”, confirms the President Armani. “The moral, cultural characteristics and a past of experience entirely aimed at protecting and promoting Italian agri-food have found in our director the right figure to effectively lead the DOC delle Venezie in the strategic path of strengthening its identity values ​​started in recent years. The support and trust from me, from the consortium team and from our entire board of directors are total ”she concludes.

Innocenzi is fighting for the protection of Geographical Indications at an international level Born in 1970, graduated in International and Diplomatic Sciences, MBA, polyglot sspecialized in strategic marketing at the IMD in Lausanne and in intellectual property at the WIPO in Geneva, Innocenzi arrives at the Consorzio Delle Venezie on the strength of a long managerial experience. In the past he worked in the food sector, in the trade fair sector and in a prestigious consortium for the protection of DOP products.

In recent years he has actively engaged in actions to protect Geographical Indications at an international level, promoting their interests in the context of bilateral and multilateral agreements, participating as a speaker in various events of the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization, United Nations) and of other institutions. He was a member of the OriGIn Executive Committee in Geneva and has been a member of the College of Producers within AREPO, the association of European regions for products of origin, representing the PDO and PGI wine and food producers of the Veneto region. He is one of the two coordinators of the marketing session of Italia Next DOP, the 1st Scientific Symposium of DOP IGP Supply Chains, organized by the Qualivita Foundation, scheduled for next February 22nd in Rome.

Objective: to promote Pinot Gris

“I am extremely pleased to embark on this new adventure. The development potential of the Delle Venezie Denomination of Origin, the caliber of the producers and their strong ability to project themselves onto foreign markets, as well as the systemic dimension of this Consortium, convinced me that this, in perspective, represents one of the projects most interesting in the national and international wine scene” comments Innocenzi.

“I am proud to be able to contribute to the promotion of a productive tradition who made the history of Italian wine in the world. Not surprisingly, all over the world, iItalian Pinot Grigio is increasingly imitated; and as such, it represents a precious heritage to be protected, intimately linked to its origin, the Venetian territory”, concludes the manager.

Among the first objectives of the new management there is also the strengthening of promotional activities on a national level. Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie has conquered international taste thanks to its characteristics of freshness and versatility linked to the Italian typicality and style it represents, which today many production areas are inspired by to follow market trends. In this context, it will also be important to initiate synergies between products with Protected Designation of Origin of food and wine and to promote shared paths to enhance the territory and Made in Italy.