It is a direct line on innovation between Italy and the United States. A thread today measured by the same figures of trade: the contribution to exports to the USA of Italian medium and high tech in the last year was estimated at at least 13 billion dollars. And if products with a higher technological content, according to new data from the ICE Agency, have not been immune to declines, leading sectors have achieved significant increases: from aerospace to life sciences and advanced materials.

These are steps forward that are part of a new emerging image of Made in Italy, which in 2022 exported almost 70 billion to the US, up 13.4% on 2021. That’s not enough: the distinctive feature of a new identity is also the push for closer ties between the Italian and American ecosystems of innovation. The hi-tech bridges between Italy and the United States show the business and partnership opportunities contained in the global race for technological revolutions. It is to this crucial interweaving that the event “Technological innovation between the industrial revolution and geopolitics” will be dedicated on Saturday 25 February in San Francisco, organized (with the support of Enel) by Sole 24 Ore, the Embassy in Washington, the Consulate general in San Francisco and by Innovat, the Italian innovation & culture hub that promotes Italian innovation. This is the second event of Road to Trento 2023, the foreign approach to the Trento Festival of the Economy (organized by Il Sole 24 Ore with Trentino Marketing from 25 to 28 May).

The stakes, discussed in the online streamed event, are high. «In the current geopolitical scenario, technological innovation is more central than ever, because it is precisely on the terrain of emerging technologies, dominant in tomorrow’s economy and society, that the systemic competition taking place on a global level is played out. It is therefore essential that Italy, Europe and the United States, which share values ​​and vision, are united in research and innovation», affirms the Italian ambassador in Washington, Mariangela Zappia, introducing the conference. For the Consul General in San Francisco, Sergio Strozzi, there are two guidelines to follow in the heart of the Silicon Valley: «Expanding investors’ knowledge of the most innovative Italian ecosystems, to reposition Italy as an investment destination in this ‘area so rich in capital; and then assist Italian companies in contacts with local stakeholders».

The director of Sole 24 Ore Fabio Tamburini – who will participate in the streaming event while the CEO of the 24 Ore Group, Mirja Cartia d’Asero, will be present – underlines how the Trento Festival of Economics has as its theme «The future of future, the challenges of a new world» and that «the biggest challenge is on the innovation front». There is an ongoing “confrontation on hi-tech: on one side the USA, on the other China, with Europe which should use the available resources in a more strategic way”. The choice of the USA for the second international stage of the Festival recognizes that they are «a territory of growth for Italian companies, with opportunities still to be seized for a country, Italy, perhaps small but rich in innovation».

