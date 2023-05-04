Innovation Days in Lombardy, the digital turning point

Listen to the audio version of the article

Businesses are doing well, even if on the horizon there is the unknown factor linked to the signals arriving from America. And then, the challenges of the future between digitization and training and the “network” to support businesses. Lombardy drags and looks to foreign markets in a path in which innovation and digitization are starting to affect small and medium-sized enterprises as well. The fifth edition of Innovation Days, the Sole 24 Ore and Confindustria roadshow that puts the main Italian regional economic realities under the magnifying glass, outlined the scenario of the companies of the “locomotive of Italy”, created with the support of 4Manager, Elis Innovation Hub and Partner 24 ORE and organized in collaboration with Confindustria Training Systems and Confindustria Lombardia. Over a thousand participants for a day of debate.

The sign of redemption

«Today the fifth edition of Innovation Days starts and underlines a particular aspect – said the director of the Sole 24 ore Fabio Tamburini in the introduction -: when it started, in 2019 we were a group that had big problems and open wounds, and also some unknown. Innovation Days helped give the signal of revenge and the group closed the recovery process in the best possible way and the financial statements also closed with a small but very significant profit».

Then a passage on the scenario in which the flying economy has to deal with the uncertainties that come from afar. Because, on the one hand there are businesses that «have never done so well and the state of health is very good, not only in Milan» on the other there are the «difficulties in America» where «horse care doesn’t seem worked”. “Our contribution is to follow the paths of innovation so that we are able to beat inflation in the best way”.Between innovation and trainingHow important innovation and, in cascading, training is, as confirmed by Stefano Cuzzilla, President of 4Manager and Federmanager according to which «training for companies is becoming increasingly important». «We are living in a perfect storm, grappling with war, energy and pandemic crises. This mix does not make life easy for managers and entrepreneurs – he added -. Training and exchange is important and initiatives like this are fundamental because they bring us together and from here we are able to tell the legislator what actions he must take to support companies». Gianluigi Viscardi, DIH Confindustria network coordinator and honorary President Cosberg highlighted the importance of innovation and digitization, but above all of training. «The entrepreneur is always alone in choosing and there are often too many offers. He needs technical personnel trained for digital transformation ».

A sustainable road

Then there is the theme of sustainability traveling hand in hand with innovation. “Because we invest in sustainability, also to reduce costs in the medium and long term – said Raffaele Zingone, Co-General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer of Banca Ifis. The trend of change towards the green world also leads to changes in the business model. There is an effective saving in the environmental sphere. Reducing consumption means cutting costs. There is a strong connection between sustainable investments and technology and therefore economy of scope and emergence of good costs». Enrico Viganò, CEO & Founder FinDynamic also focuses on sustainability: «It pays to be sustainable. We continue to grow at 30 percent a year. In 2023 sustainability becomes centric. We will launch a new sustainability product because employees and people are a company’s true asset. We will increase our presence in foreign banks and work with international players. By 2023 there will be 12 banks».

Research first

In this context, in which innovation and sustainability go hand in hand, research becomes important and dominant. It is no coincidence that Lodovico Bussolati, Chief Executive Officer of SDF, a company with a turnover of 1 billion and 300 million, record levels such as the performance bonus for Treviglio employees. He recalled that for about ten years the group has been investing 70 million in new markets, a new range of products and initiatives. “We have a research center with 200 people who develop core skills – he said – and in each production site we have a center of expertise in local markets. We have transversal skills such as electronics and motoring». Also underlining the importance of research was Michela Pellegatta, Member of the Technical Secretariat of the Minister, Ministry of University and Research who recalled the resources developed to support innovation. A new course that also passes through the cloud as highlighted by Matteo Canciani, Fluentis North West Branch Manager «When a company decides to open, it focuses on the current business requirements, losing sight of the technological part which is the fundamental one needed to keep companies in step with the times – he remarked -. There is little attention to future trends. A decade ago it was reticence towards the cloud now it is almost an obligation that allows you to have innovative and performing tools with low costs and scalable systems and improve the work of resources distributed throughout the territory with an eye to safety”. Also playing the innovation card is Chiara Rota, Founder of My Cooking Box, a company that is going from a turnover of 2.5 million to a target (this year of 5 million euros). “Digitization lowers the investment threshold – you said – and opens the world to SMEs”.