Innovation empowers the development of emerging industries and China’s marine economy has many highlights – China News Service

China’s marine economy shows steady growth in 2023

The Ministry of Natural Resources recently held a regular press conference to discuss the development of the marine economy in China during the first three quarters of 2023. According to preliminary calculations, the gross marine product value during this period was 7.2 trillion yuan, reflecting a 5.8% increase from the previous year and indicating a positive trend in the overall marine economy.

Key economic indicators showcased improvements, with the gross marine product outpacing the national GDP growth rate and the GDP growth rate of coastal areas. Notably, the traditional marine industry demonstrated significant growth, particularly in marine shipbuilding. The number of new sea-going ship orders, completed sea-going ships, and orders held nationwide all showed substantial year-on-year increases, signaling a strong recovery for the industry.

Marine tourism also saw a positive turn, with a marked increase in marine passenger traffic exceeding levels seen in 2019. Additionally, the production and operation conditions of maritime-related enterprises generally improved, with the majority of industries maintaining stable development. Notably, the marine tourism industry, marine shipbuilding industry, marine power industry, and seawater desalination and comprehensive utilization industry, all reported revenue increases for over 70% of the companies in these sectors.

Furthermore, the marine renewable energy industry made significant advancements, with offshore wind power projects accelerating and new grid-connected capacity and power generation notably increasing year-on-year. China’s first ocean salinity detection satellite and the first deep-sea mass spectrometer were successfully developed and completed several crucial tests, underscoring the continued growth and innovation in the emerging marine industries.

Although the marine economy has shown positive growth, the Ministry of Natural Resources also noted that there are still external unstable and uncertain factors and domestic demand remains insufficient. However, with the continued release of the effects of national macro policies and the enhancement of the confidence of business entities, the endogenous power of the marine industry continues to increase, and the marine economy is expected to maintain a steady and positive development momentum.

Overall, the marine economy in China is on a path towards steady and positive development, with growth seen across various sectors, indicating a promising outlook for the future. (People’s Daily Overseas Edition)

