Innovation – News: Porsche 718 Spyder RS: Puristic lightweight crowns the series

.

Porsche crowns its mid-engine series with the 718 Spyder RS, an uncompromising 500 hp sports car. The two-seater is intended for open driving – which is why it is recommended that the top speed (308 km/h) only be tried without the top and driven at most 200 with the top closed, as the Spyder’s single-layer top is untied by hand and pulled into position with two tensioners. It offers fair weather protection.

The sound of the freely breathing lightweight engine takes place directly behind the driver and front passenger. The suction openings are at ear level. The high-revving unit, known from the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, does not require a turbocharger. Porsche also dispenses with the embarrassingly artificial exhaust babble that other manufacturers use to feign sportiness. The tailpipes of the sports exhaust system are made of titanium and allow the pure technical sound of the six-cylinder to escape. The background noise is something for connoisseurs, not for posers. The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) shifts gears, either automatically or with shift paddles on the steering wheel. A transverse lock prevents one of the driven rear wheels from spinning. It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds.

At 1410 kilograms, the 718 Spyder RS ​​is 40 kilograms lighter than the 718 Spyder and even five kilograms lighter than the closed GT4 RS version. Numerous lightweight components such as seat shells and front hood made of CFRP contribute to the weight savings. Details such as simple loops for opening the doors or the single-layer hood do the rest. It weighs just 18.3 kilograms, 16.5 kilograms less than that of the 718 Boxster. Anyone who is sure of the weather simply leaves it in the garage at home and thus saves even more kilos.

Even if the number of 718 Spyder RS ​​built is not officially limited, there will not be many examples. Because the current series will expire in two years. Then a battery-electric sports car will replace the 718 with a combustion engine. So if you want to hear the sound of a 4.0-liter boxer engine at 9000 rpm again, you shouldn’t think twice and invest the 155,575 euros. There is also a sports suspension with 30 millimeters lowering. Height, camber, toe and stabilizer can be adjusted individually. 20-inch forged wheels are standard. If that is not enough, you can also order magnesium forged wheels.

It has not yet been possible to test how the Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​drives. During the static presentation, Andreas Preuninger, head of GT vehicles, promised an “unfiltered driving experience” and “driving pleasure on a new level”. Not even a bad conscience has to spoil the joy: the engine of the RS is e-fuel-capable – once the climate-neutral fuels are available. (aum/gr)

HOME PAGE