Innovation – News: Presentation of the Porsche Cayenne: more digital, more powerful, more flexible

Before the model series is only offered as a battery electric version, Porsche has thoroughly revised its luxury SUV Cayenne. The front with new fenders, hood and bumpers looks like that of a whole new model. The third generation of the Cayenne is also hardly recognizable in the interior: the digital cockpit now has three large screens, one of which is for the front passenger.

“It’s one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche,” says Michael Schätzle, Head of the Cayenne series. With the last generation of combustion engines, the Stuttgart-based company is again showing what they can do. About the more powerful V6 and V8 engines with performance between 353 and 474 hp, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with a system output of 470 hp is offered, which now drives up to 90 kilometers purely electrically (according to the WLTP standard) and can be charged with up to 11 kW the juice ran out after less than 50 kilometers. The battery of the PHEV has grown from 17.9 to 26.9 kWh. The Cayenne S accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. The top speed is 273 km/h .

A lot has also happened with the chassis: In addition to the steel springs, whose shock absorbers can be adjusted with two valves for the compression and rebound stages, a new, adaptive air suspension with two chambers is used. Here, too, compression and rebound can be modulated depending on the surface on and off the road.

The Porsche engineers are particularly proud of the optional main headlights. Like high-resolution projectors, the HD matrix headlights each project the light from 32,000 LEDs onto the road. In this way, other road users can be hidden “pixel by pixel”. The brightness can be adjusted to the respective situation in 1000 levels.

Porsche is also adapting the Cayenne prices to the current situation, which is characterized by long delivery times and inflation: the second best-selling Porsche model costs at least 89,097 euros. The Cayenne E-Hybrid is available from 103,344 euros (Coupé: 106,352 euros) and the Cayenne S from 107,542 euros (Coupé: 112,778 euros). Porsche has thus raised the prices by around 6,000 euros. The order books are now open. (aum/gr)

