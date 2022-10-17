Carlo Sangalli, president of the Milan Monza Brianza Lodi Chamber of Commerce, also emphasized the improtance of exports, “a central driving force for the economy of our territories with levels of growth higher than even the pre-pandemic period . Uncertainty, however, risks holding back the activity of companies and limits, if not canceling, investments ”, Sangalli warned.

The results of the research

However, the response from businesses seems to be positive: 54% believe they have managed change as an opportunity, while 48% are investing to become a more agile organization. Finally, 60% believe the ability to adapt to respond to market changes is fundamental. A reaction, the latter, which takes concrete form, in 39% of cases, through the introduction of new products, practices and technologies, with an approach that remains cautious and calm rather than bold and aggressive in 46% of the companies involved.

What makes the difference in 39% of companies seems to be the top management, which often develops alternative plans abroad to manage any crisis situations.

Precisely this aspect, together with the digital orientation of the company, represents one of the two drivers for obtaining a successful performance on international markets, contributing for 55%, against 45% of digital orientation.

To confirm this, there is the data relating to the relationship between the degree of digitization and performance on international markets: highly digitized companies, in fact, have an average performance on international markets that is 27% higher than non-digitized companies.