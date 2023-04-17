Innovation, the Italian investment system holds: from Venture capital 201 million in the first quarter

A stable system, which seems to react better than what is happening on the more mature markets.

With 201 million euros invested in startups and innovative SMEs in the first three months of 2023, collected in 84 funding rounds, the Italian system of innovation investors is moving in line with the average of the last ten quarters, excluding the “mega rounds” i.e. collections exceeding 100 million euros which alone move the market. Increasing collection at Seed level, to the detriment of Serie A rounds or higher. Eleven exits, figure in line with the last quarter of 2022.

These are the numbers that emerge from the Quarterly Observatory on Venture Capital in Italy, created by Growth Capital, an advisor specialized in capital increases and extraordinary finance operations for startups and scaleups, in collaboration with Italian Tech Alliance, the Italian Venture Capital association , investors in innovation and innovative startups and SMEs.

The Observatory, presented today in Turin, was commented as follows by Fabio Mondini de Focatiis, Founding Partner of Growth Capital: “We confirm our forecast of a 2023 of consolidation for the Italian market, going against the trend of the main European ecosystems which in recent months As already anticipated at the end of 2022, after the historical record for the amount invested, the total investments in Venture Capital in Italy will benefit from the highest amount ever available of dry powder, from the verticalisation and from the creation of new funds VCs, but they will be influenced by the presence of mega rounds and the evolution of the macroeconomic context. We also expect 2023 to be a very dynamic year for M&A operations, taking advantage of the significant reduction in multiples in particular in some sectors” .

“We are experiencing a complex situation from an economic and geopolitical point of view, which has contributed to a sharp drop in investments in innovation recorded globally,” added Francesco Cerruti, General Manager of the Italian Tech Alliance. of the Italian ecosystem compared to those of other European countries, it should be noted that our country is demonstrating that it can withstand the repercussions of economic tensions better than others, retracing a dynamic that has already emerged by comparing the 2022 data with respect to 2021, which had recorded a year-on-year growth 48% year-on-year.The increase in interest from international investors confirms that our country has all the potential to become an ever more prominent European player in this area”.

The comparison with the European dynamic is comforting, also because on the other hand the Italian ecosystem still has a large gap to fill compared to the other systems: in fact, 1,571 rounds were announced in Europe in the same period (-39% compared to Q4- 22), for total funding of €11 billion (-14% compared to Q4-22). Italy, on the other hand, with 201 million raised in 84 rounds, is substantially in line with Q4-22, both in terms of number of rounds (+5%) and amount raised (-5%). Analyzing the segmentation by type, in the first quarter of 2023 the Seed rounds are at the top both for the number of operations (50) and for the amount raised (91 million). There were then 17 Pre-seed rounds, 14 Serie A and 3 Serie B. Compared to 2022, the impact of the early stage rounds (Seed and Pre-seed) on collection increased while that of the Serie A and Serie B rounds decreased, which explains the decrease in the average amount invested recorded in the quarter.

If we look at the sectors of greatest interest for venture capital, Smart City is the one that has completed the most rounds, followed by Life Sciences. Analyzing the amount invested, however, we find Fintech in the lead, with 55.6 million euros raised, followed by Deep Tech with 39.7 million and Smart City with 25.9 million. The analysis of the top 5 deals of the quarter shows that no mega rounds were registered and that four out of five rounds saw the exclusive participation of national investors. Leading Alps Blockchain (Seed, 40 million), followed by HT Materials Science (Series A, 14 million), Caracol (Series A, 11 million), BeDimensional (Series A, 10 million) and Resalis Therapeutics (Series B, 10 million ). Finally, the monitoring of exits recorded 11 liquidity events, in line with the last quarter of last year. In particular, there are 10 M&As and 1 IPO on the Euronext-Growth market.