Innovations, amount, conditions and additional income limit 2023

In order to determine the basic monthly pension for us, the supplement amount of 0.0437 is now multiplied by the number of contribution years (35 years) and the pension value. Since our person lives in one of the old federal states (NRW), the pension value is 36.02 euros. So we calculate 0.0437 x 35 x 36.02 and get the monthly basic pension. This results in rounded 55.09 euros. The person thus receives a basic pension of 55.09 euros per month. If you want to find out how high the monthly basic pension will be from July 1, 2023, you simply use the new value of 37.60 instead of the previous pension value, in our example it was previously 36.02 euros. This then results in 57.51 euros for the month. The basic pension increases at least slightly with the increase in the pension value.

