Home » Innovations, amount, conditions and additional income limit 2023
Business

Innovations, amount, conditions and additional income limit 2023

by admin
Innovations, amount, conditions and additional income limit 2023

In order to determine the basic monthly pension for us, the supplement amount of 0.0437 is now multiplied by the number of contribution years (35 years) and the pension value. Since our person lives in one of the old federal states (NRW), the pension value is 36.02 euros. So we calculate 0.0437 x 35 x 36.02 and get the monthly basic pension. This results in rounded 55.09 euros. The person thus receives a basic pension of 55.09 euros per month. If you want to find out how high the monthly basic pension will be from July 1, 2023, you simply use the new value of 37.60 instead of the previous pension value, in our example it was previously 36.02 euros. This then results in 57.51 euros for the month. The basic pension increases at least slightly with the increase in the pension value.

See also  Ftse Mib worsens mood in mid-session: Saipem firmly on top, down by 5% Amplifon

You may also like

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk want to fight...

Neos bets on Malpensa: inaugurates the training center...

The owner of the hotpot restaurant exchanged tens...

Germany’s Hidden Banking Crisis – WELT

Tim, exclusive negotiation with Kkr for the network

Antibiotic shortages: The West’s last penicillin factory

Electric cars in the EU: Tesla accelerates, Fiat...

China Securities Regulatory Commission: It is strictly forbidden...

Asylum – Djir-Sarai wants to stop the federal...

Government, Cdm crippled: the appointment of the commissioner...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy