Innovative achievements continue to emerge, and the scale and efficiency of traditional Chinese medicine companies on the Shanghai stock market are steadily improving

Under the guidance of favorable policies, my country’s traditional Chinese medicine industry has entered the “fast lane” of development. In recent years, companies in the traditional Chinese medicine industry on the Shanghai Stock Exchange have steadily improved their scale and efficiency, and their innovations have continued to emerge, achieving high-quality development. At present, there are 30 traditional Chinese medicine companies on the Shanghai stock market. In the first quarter of 2023, the total operating income will be 54.893 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.68%.

Policies continue to be released

Since the beginning of this year, the state has repeatedly launched favorable policies for the Chinese medicine industry. On February 10, 2023, the State Food and Drug Administration issued the “Special Regulations on the Administration of Registration of Traditional Chinese Medicine”, fully absorbing the mature experience in the reform of the drug review and approval system, combining the practical exploration of the transformation of Chinese medicine achievements, and drawing on the scientific research results of drug supervision at home and abroad, comprehensively , Systematically constructed the registration management system of traditional Chinese medicine.

On May 18, the State Food and Drug Administration held a work promotion meeting to discuss the deployment of special research on accelerating the review and approval of new Chinese medicines. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to scientifically build a system of evaluation standards for traditional Chinese medicine, unblock the marketing channels of various registered and classified drugs, strengthen scientific research on the supervision of traditional Chinese medicine, improve the supervision system, and support the high-quality development of the industry.

On May 19, the National Joint Purchasing Office of Chinese Proprietary Medicine officially released the “National Chinese Proprietary Medicine Alliance Procurement Announcement (No. 2)”. In the future, the centralized procurement of Chinese patent medicines will also gradually achieve the goal of collecting as much as possible. On the basis of summarizing and evaluating, the centralized procurement of Chinese patent medicines will be promoted in batches and categories, and the range of varieties will be gradually expanded.

Steady increase in economies of scale

In the first quarter of 2023, Pien Tze Huang achieved operating income of 2.63 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.98%, and a net profit of 770 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.66%. After several years of careful building and hard work, Pien Tze Huang has formed a pattern of gathering multiple businesses in the health field. At present, the market value of Pien Tze Huang ranks among the top in the traditional Chinese medicine sector of Chinese listed companies; since its listing, it has achieved a total net profit of about 10.7 billion yuan, realized 19 cash dividends, and distributed a total cash amount of about 3.8 billion yuan, with a dividend rate of about 35%.

Taiji Group is mainly engaged in the production and sales of Chinese and Western medicines, and has a complete pharmaceutical industry chain including pharmaceutical industry, pharmaceutical business, and medicinal planting. The financial report for the first quarter of 2023 shows that the company’s main operating income is 4.427 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 25.27%; net profit is 235 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 991.16%.

The main business of Jichuan Pharmaceutical is the research and development, production and sales of drugs. The company’s drug product line mainly focuses on pediatrics, digestion, respiratory and other fields. billion, a year-on-year increase of 16.44%. In the future, the company will implement the brand building of traditional Chinese medicine, provide high-quality traditional Chinese medicine products, and strive to become a leading comprehensive pharmaceutical group trusted by Chinese patients.

Under the background of the era of centralized drug procurement and normalization of bidding and procurement, the competitive landscape of the pharmaceutical industry will undergo major changes. In response to the above-mentioned changes, Fangsheng Pharmaceutical proposed a short-to-medium-term product cluster reserve and R&D strategy of “combining innovation and imitation” to seize opportunities; in the long-term, it will focus on innovative Chinese medicine, with the product cluster goal of “338 Project” with a sales revenue of over 100 million single products.

In the first quarter of 2023, Fangsheng Pharmaceutical will continue to focus on innovating the main business of traditional Chinese medicine, increase product marketing and academic promotion, and the pharmaceutical industry will achieve a year-on-year increase of 22.63% in operating income. Taking the “338 major product creation plan” as the starting point, the company continues to tap the potential of core large single products while building an innovative traditional Chinese medicine product matrix. Revenue from products such as lysine vitamin B12 granules grew rapidly.

Overweight research and development savings “drug power”

The sales volume and gross profit growth of core varieties are important driving forces for the performance growth of Chinese medicine companies, and the continuous increase in research and development will inject stronger “drug strength” into their subsequent high growth.

Kangyuan Pharmaceutical will realize operating income of 4.351 billion yuan in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 19.25%; realize net profit attributable to the parent company of 434 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 35.54%. In the first quarter of this year, the revenue of Kangyuan Pharmaceutical’s granules and granules increased by 157.89% year-on-year; the revenue of injections also increased by 48.06% year-on-year.

As a leading enterprise in the field of traditional Chinese medicine innovation in China, Kangyuan Pharmaceutical insists on innovation-driven development and deeply cultivates the field of innovative traditional Chinese medicine. In 2022, the State Food and Drug Administration has approved a total of 7 new traditional Chinese medicines for marketing, and Kangyuan Pharmaceuticals will occupy two of them. The 2022 annual report shows that Kangyuan Pharmaceutical invested 621 million yuan in research and development, a year-on-year increase of 21.85%, accounting for 14.28% of operating income.

Fangsheng Pharmaceutical will realize a net profit of 286 million yuan attributable to the parent company in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 308.12%. Talking about the reasons for performance growth, the company stated that innovative traditional Chinese medicines (Xiaoer Jingxing Zhike Granules, Xuanqijiangu Tablets, etc.) focus on “effective growth” and have built a foundation for long-term development. At the same time, the company will invest 70.4 million yuan in research and development in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 37%.