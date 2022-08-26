On August 25, 2022, Grace Corporation of the United States won the 2022 Food and Beverage Industry-Ringier Technology Innovation Award for its innovative high-performance application performance of mesoporous silica product SYLOID XDP F as an excipient carrier in the field of food and health care products. Since 2021, this is the third time that Grace’s silica products have won the Ringier Technology Innovation Award. Xue Peng, technical service manager of health and life science Asia-Pacific region of Grace’s material technology department, and Feng Yu, sales manager of China region, were invited to attend the award ceremony.

Xue Peng (left), Asia Pacific health and life science technical service manager of Grace’s material technology department, and Feng Yu (right), China sales manager of Grace’s material technology department, took the stage to accept the award

The Ringier Technology Innovation Award, hosted by Ringier Industrial Media, is a professional and influential industry selection in the industrial field, aiming to focus on innovative technologies and products in different industries.

With the continuous development of the industry, Chinese consumers have undergone tremendous changes in the consumption willingness and concept of food and nutritional health products, and the national demand for nutrition and health has exploded. The purchasers of food and nutritional health products are showing a younger trend. At the same time, the product category is also developing towards snacking, socialization and customization. In order to cope with the diversified formulation challenges of health care products, Grace has launched the innovative SYLOID XDP F mesoporous carrier silica. With its unique advantages, the product can directly prepare active substances into granules, suspensions, tablets, etc. Oral solid dosage forms, which effectively improve the handling, antioxidant and release of actives, are ideal for many health care formulations. Not only that, SYLOID XDP F products can also be used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields. In addition, the Chinese technical service team composed of industry experts can provide customized formula development according to the needs of different customers to help promote the development of health care products.

Grace’s silica products are manufactured in accordance with Dynamic Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) guidelines and are ranked first in the industry’s quality standards (Excipact-GMP).

In this regard, Xue Peng, manager of health and life science technology services in Grace Asia Pacific, said: “It is a great honor to receive the Ringier Technology Innovation Award. The product has been recognized by the industry, which is a great encouragement to us. This industry recognition, Demonstrates our ability to drive product development that meets the growing and evolving trends of the Chinese market through forward-looking, high-quality solutions.”

Stella Ip, Director of Strategic Marketing, Health and Life Sciences, Materials Technology at Grace, said: “Grace’s goal is to provide customers with customized products through technological development. We are very pleased that SYLOID XDP F has been recognized by the industry. In the future, we will We will continue to work on providing more innovative solutions for health and life sciences.”

About WR Grace & Co.

Grace is a world-renowned high-performance specialty chemical company with two well-known business units in the catalyst technology and materials technology industries. Based on talent, technology and trust, Grace helps global customers’ products and processes through continuous innovation of products, technologies and services. Grace has more than 4,300 employees serving customers in more than 60 countries and regions around the world.

